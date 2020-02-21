RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020

Trainer Steven Todd off the mark in 2020

Consistent top 10 trainer Steven Todd got off the mark in the 2020 season after his charge Parajet won the first race, an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event run over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Ridden by apprentice Oshane Nugent, Parajet (Casual Trick – Charmin' Diaz) got a good start at the off and raced with the early pace along with Ringo Starr (Daniel Satchell), Laws of the Code (Odeen Edwards) and Reign Over All (Mathew Bennett). Passing the dummy rails, Parajet found his legs to get by rivals, winning by 2 ½ lengths.

Captain Granville (Aaron Chatrie) came from nowhere to get second place ahead of Laws of the Code. The final time was 48.1.

Note: Captain Granville wasn't the best to leave the starting gates in the quick dash but came with a strong run in the final stages of the race to finish on the heels of the winner. One to watch on his next outing, especially in the designated races.

Dash of Class gets there with a change in racing equipment

After some dismal runs, Dash of Class (Forest Danger – Little Thunder), trainer Michael Hall decided to make an equipment change. Hall took off the visor, and that did the trick for Dash of Class.

Dash of Class, with apprentice Anthony Allen in the saddle, was victorious in a Maiden Conditioned contest competed for over five furlongs round by 1 ½ lengths.

Dash of Class tracked Caloosa (Aaron Chatrie) and Crushing Power (Jordan Barrett) at the off, then Caloosa tried to open up on the field navigating the half-mile (800m), but with a rush Dash of Class caught up with the leader at the top of the lane before turning on the pressure in deep stretch.

Dr Sahir Alexander, the mount of Dane Dawkins, came through for second place with Caloosa finishing a disappointing third. The final time was recorded at a pedestrian 1:04.3.

Note: Came into the race with all rage, Caloosa was able to control the early pace but, when asked to run in deep stretch, faltered and finished well behind the top two. With a more relaxed pace and less to do on the headline, look out for Caloosa in the future.

Belligerent King holds on, gains long-overdue win

Four-year-old bay gelding Belligerent King (Taqarub – Did We Win), piloted by jockey Dane Nelson, held off the late surge of Eleadontplay to win a Maiden Condition call on the round course run over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

From the number two post, Nelson hustled Belligerent King to take up the lead at the start of the race but pulled away going into the half-mile spin as Portion (Javaniel Patterson) and Dangote (Oshane Nugent) came with their efforts.

Turning for home, Nelson positioned his mount on the inside rails for the run, and Belligerent King responded by scooping by rivals at the furlong (200m) point. With Eleadontplay (Dane Dawkins) surging through horses, Nelson using his strong hands, pumped Belligerent King to a half-a-length win over Eleadontplay.

Also finishing fast on the inside rails was Lady Rattapur, under Hakeem Pottinger, to get third place. The final time for the distance at 1:03.2.

Miss Elaine goes one bett er in quick dash

After finishing second on last, Miss Elaine (Silent Valor – Dancing Riddim) went one better in a native-bred five-year-old and upwards - non-winners of three travelling four furlongs (800m).

With former champion jockey Anthony Thomas in the saddle, Miss Elaine raced in fourth place behind Mother Nature (Jerome Innis), Lightning McQueen (Reyan Lewis), and Strikinglygorgeous (Raddesh Roman) in the early part of the race.

Inside the last two furlongs (400m), Miss Elaine was in full flight and the Dennis Pryce trainee sprinted clear of rivals to win by a length in the end in a final time of 47.2.

Blu Attitude (Dane Dawkins) was second and Mother Nature third.

Lightning McQueen finished in second place but was disqualified and placed out of the race for causing interference to Ballerina Steel shortly after the start of the race.

Two horses claimed

Following 14 horses being claimed the previous race day, only two horses changed stables on the 10-race Sunday programme.

In the 10th race, Delroy Wisdom claimed Senor Kwanzi for owner Basil Clarke from Joseph Thomas, and Kevin Brivette claimed Bay Commander for owner George White from Lorne Kirlew. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.