Racing news for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Jon P makes one move with change of equipment

Having raced three times before and finishing down the track, Jon P returned with the tongue tie off and with the figure 8 on, plus first time Lasix, and made one move to win a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race.

Travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Samantha Fletcher drove the Colin Ferguson-conditioned Jon P to the front at the off, and the bay colt by Casual Trick - Twinkling Rose was never headed and came home easily by 1 ½ lengths, despite shortening inside the final stages of the race.

Diamond League, the mount of Kerry-Gayl Robinson, chased home the winner from the start of the race to the finish for second place. The consistent Sniper Man, under Tevin Foster was third place. The final time was recorded at a slow 1:10.3.

Cartel conquers all

Under a well-timed ride from the ever-bustling Dane Nelson, Cartel , trained by Johnny Wilmot, came with a strong run in deep stretch to nip Baltusrol on the wire in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($550,000-$500,000) event at six furlongs (1,200m).

Stanislaus (Reyan Lewis) was the first to show on the headline when the starting stalls were opened but shortly after, Baltusrol (Linton Steadman) took over heading towards the half-mile turn as Cartel, who was slowly into stride, made slight improvement to gain on the leaders.

Entering the lane and with Baltusrol looking strong in the lead, Nelson produced his mount for an effort, and the seven-year-old bay gelding responded to get up in the nick of time for the win, three parts of a length in front at the finish.

Third place went to Stanislaus. The final time was 1:14.4 comprised of splits of 23.0 x 47.1.

Trainer Patrick Taylor gets off the mark with Papa Albert

Patrick Taylor notched his first winner for the season after his eight-year-old chestnut gelding Papa Albert came from behind to win a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($350,000-$300,000) contest travelling 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

Javaniel Patterson, who was asked to do the riding job, held Papa Albert off the pace as Storm Born (Reyan Lewsi) set the early fractions. Coming into the lane, Patterson positioned his mount on the inside rails and asked Papa Albert to run and the Nuclear Wayne – Princess Lorna offspring powered away from rivals to win comfortably by 5 ½ lengths in a time of 1:01.3.

Doom Patrol, ridden by Aaron Chatrie, came through for second place with Balazo (Roger Hewitt) earning the third spot.

Sweet Medicine goes one better

After finishing in second place in her last two runs, Sweet Medicine , with Lasix administered for the first time, got his head in front when he overpowered rivals to win a native-bred five-year-old and upwards maiden condition race over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Not the best to leave the starting gates, forcing jockey on board Aaron Chatrie to hold the David Lee Sin-trained Sweet Medicine off the pace behind King Livity (Matthew Bennett) and Little Red (Osive Donegal).

Sweet Medicine got into the mix at the half-mile and by the time the field turned for home, the chestnut mare was already challenging for the lead. Sweet Medicine then drew off inside the final furlong to win by 2 ¼ lengths.

Little Red held her gallop for second money with One Squeeze (Javaniel Patterson) finishing third. The final time for the event was a slow 1:27.1.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the second race, Joseph Thomas claimed Bold Sami for owner Donovan May from Gary Subratie; Michael Francis claimed Cartel for owner Michael Wint from Johnny Wilmot; and Steven Todd claimed Step In Faith for owner The Hustler from Ian Parsard. All horses in the second event were claimed for $550,000 each.

Joseph Thomas claimed Cat's Rigger for owner Big Dee Racing Stable for $150,000 from Lawrence Freemantle from the third race.

In the fourth race, Renex Burrell claimed Storm Born for owner Lloyd Salmon from Ryan Darby; Joseph Thomas claimed Locomotive for owner Lydia Anglin from Albert Chong; Gary Subratie claimed Papa Albert for owner Arthur Foreman from Patrick Taylor; and Welsh Soutar claimed Dee Danger for owner Patrick McKenzie from Johnny Wilmot. All claims were made on a tag of $350,000.

- Ruddy Allen