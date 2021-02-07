Racing news for Sunday, February 7, 2021

IT'S ALL I NO LONGER A MAIDEN

After eight starts including one second-place finish and one third, It's All I was able to shed the maiden tag when he won a five furlongs (1000m) round contest.

It's All I wasn't the best to leave the starting gates as apprentice Oshane Nugent held the Paul Charlton trainee in mid pack going into the turn. It's All I came off the turn on the outside in fourth place behind Galway Bay (Tevin Foster), Rose (Natalie Berger) and Dr Sahir Alexander (Shavon Townsend).

With a couple cracks from the whip, It's All I responded and surrounded horses, winning by ¾ length ahead of Mansur Musur (Youville Pinnock) and Dr Sahir Alexander. It's All I ( Taqarub – Esto Perpetua) won in a time of 1:05.3.

LORD ASHTON CONTINUES LOVE AFFAIR WITH THE FIVE STRAIGHT

After finishing in second place at 7 furlongs (1,400m) on January 23, Lord Ashton returned and went one better this time going over his favourite distance of five furlongs straight in a three-year-old and upwards Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event.

Unable to go with the early pace, Lord Ashton, ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, settled behind the fractions as Task Force (Aaron Chatrie) and Anaso (Robert Halledeen) blazed the trail.

Coming across the dummy rails, Lord Ashton got into his groove and came with a strong run on the inside of runners to win the event going away by 1 ½ lengths. Anaso, coming down in grade, held his gallop well for second money with Lala Diva (Oshane Nugent) earning the third slot.

Bred by Traditional out of the Royal Minister mare Holy Princess, the Junior Small-trained Lord Ashton ran the distance in a time of 1:01.2.

LAWRENCE FREEMANTLE CONTINUES RICH VEIN OF FORM

Trainer Lawrence Freemantle continued his rich vein of form since the start of the season when he saddled his fifth winner for the year after his charge Born Diplomat won a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden special weight event travelling four furlongs (800m).

Ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Born Diplomat ( Sensational Slam – Lady Mandi) was always in the pace from the gates opened as the four-year-old bay filly disputed the early lead with Ultimatum (Jordan Barrett).

Coming across the dummy rails and making full use of the outside draw, Born Diplomat accelerated and powered away from rivals to win by three lengths in a time of 48.2. Sniper Man (Oshane Nugent) was second and Commissioner (Robert Halledeen) third.

RIDEWITHTTHEMOB GETS THERE ON TIME

Trained and part-owned by Fitzgerald Richards and ridden by Dane Nelson, Ridewithtthemob came with a strong run on the outside of runners to nick victory in a four-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over five furlongs round.

Ridewiththemob was slowly into stride when the starter let them go and raced behind the pacesetters Fortuneonehundred (Nicholas Hibbert), Union Four (Tevin Foster) and D M Cutie (Dick Cardenas) going into the half-mile turn.

Turning for home Ridewiththemob still could not be seen yet Nelson was able to get his mount moving with a telling effort and Ridewithtthemob ( Film Director – Premier Solution) was able to nip Fortuneonehundred and Papa Albert (Linton Steadman) on the wire.

Ridewithtthemob won by three parts of a length in a time of 1:03.3 for the distance.

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

Nine horses were claim on the nine-race card.

In the third race, Ray Phillips claimed winner Lord Ashton for owner Real Deal Connection from Junior Small and Ryan Darby claimed Anaso for owner Rohan Daley from Marlon Anderson. Both horses from the third event were claimed for $750,000 each.

Henry Harrison Jr claimed Band of Gold for owner Lydia Anglin for $350,000 from Joseph Thomas, Steven Todd claimed Awesome Aviator for owner Delroy Wellington for $350,000 from Gregory Forsyth and Anthony Nunes claimed Big Paul for owner Andrew Donalds for $325,000 from Ryan Williams from the fifth race.

In the seventh race, Steven Todd claimed D M Cutie for himself from Gordon Lewis, Ian Alexander claimed Union Four for himself from Junior Panton; Patrick Taylor claimed Papa Albert for owner Owner Donnett Yee from Ryan Darby, and Colin Blair claimed Reassurance for owner Ericka Allen from Ryan Williams. All horses were claimed at a tag of $250,000 each.