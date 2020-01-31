RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020

Consistent Awesome Cat purrs again

Nine-year-old bay gelding Awesome Cat ( Twilight Time – Jolie's Treasure) made light work of rivals in an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) run as a four-furlong (800m) contest.

Trained by Keisha Lawrence and ridden by Anthony Allen, Awesome Cat was not far from the leader in the early scrimmage, racing behind Freedom for Eds (Marshall Porter) and Lady V (Ruja Lahoe).

Passing the dummy rails Awesome Cat started to purr, powering by horses at the furlong pole and going on to win by 4 ¼ lengths in a time of 48.1 to register his third from his last six starts.

Lady V held on for second place, two lengths ahead of Aquilo (Milton Powell).

Big Black Nation pays another visit to the winners’ circle

Big Black Nation ( Sorrentino – Reggae Nation), who stepped down from a $550,000-$500,000 claiming tag to contest an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000), had no problems in registering his 13th career win from 56 starts.

Running from the disadvantageous number one draw coming down the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course, Big Black Nation was held off the pace set by Poweringofgiving (Daniel Satchell) and Miss Nancy (Reyan Lewis).

Nothing much changed among the front-runners passing the dummy rails but inside the final furlong (200m) jockey Omar Walker asked Big Black Nation to run, and the seven-year-old dark bay gelding got up in time for the narrow victory, beating Miss Nancy by a neck.

Shauna Cruise (Kiaman McGregor) was third. The final time for the event was 1:01.0.

Note: Shauna Cruise was unable to go with the early offerings and was far behind the leaders. She came running on in the end, losing by under a length. Shauna Cruise is one to watch on the next outing, especially going long.

Will To Live in the nick of time

Trained by Victor Williams and ridden by apprentice Matthew Bennett, Will To Live ( Deputy Glitters – Runaway Queen) produced a quick change of speed in deep stretch to secure his first victory. Will To Live won a Maiden Condition event limited to native-bred four-year-old fillies and mares over five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

Casual Charm (Anthony Allen) led the field from the start ahead of Portion (Javaniel Patterson) and Kaka My Love (Anthony Thomas), with Will To Live among the backmarkers.

Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, Will To Live continued to travel at the rear of the field as Casual Charm tried to steal a march, with Gimmipalinka (Reyan Lewis) slipping into second.

Turning for home, Gimmipalinka challenged for the lead with Kaka My Love making headway on the inside rails.

Inside the final half furlong (100m), Bennett brought Will To Live from nowhere to get up in time to steal the event by a neck from Super Stunner (Oshane Nugent). Kaka My Love was third, with the winning time recorded at 1:09.0.

Note: Gimmipalinka walked out of the starting gates and was used up early. Catching up with the field at the half mile to be second, Gimmipalinka weakened in the closing stages but was still able to hit the board. One to follow.

Change of equipment earns Isinbayeva victory

Following a string of tame efforts, five-year-old chestnut mare Isinbayeva ( Soul Warrior – Three Shots) turned her form around and sprinted away from rivals to win a Restricted Allowance event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

A change in racing equipment enhanced Isinbayeva's winning effort as trainer Linton Calder took off the cheek pieces, with his charge running in the tongue tie and with Lasix.

With apprentice Youville Pinnock in the saddle, Isinbayeva got a good start and disputed the lead with Justsaytheword (Reyan Lewis).

Both Isinbayeva and Justsaytheword drew away from the field, but Isinbayeva separated herself quickly to score a comfortable, 1 ¼-length victory.

Justsaytheworld finished in second with El Maestro (Anthony Allen) third. The final time was 47.4.

Two horses claimed

Only two horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Winner of the first race, Awesome Cat was claimed from Keisha Lawrence by Phillip Elliott for $180,000 for owner Faye Lee.

Big Black Nation, who won the third race, was taken from Wayne DaCosta by Arnold Rambally for $250,000 for owner Huntley Beckford.