RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 31, 2021

Change of equipment does it for Fighting Cowgirl

Running for the third time and with the visor off, three-year-old chestnut filly Fighting Cowgirl comfortably defeated rivals in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over one mile (1,600m).

Ridden by Paul Francis for trainer Philip Feanny, Fighting Cowgirl ( Market Rally – Catfight Cowgirl) won by 2 ¼ going away in a time of 1:43.3.

Always prominent throughout, Fighting Cowgirl was settled in third place at the off behind Seven Stars (Dane Nelson) and JJ Warrior (Roger Hewitt). The runners maintained their gallop down the backstretch until Fighting Cowgirl went in chase of the leader, navigating the half-mile (800m) turn.

Fighting Cowgirl drew alongside Seven Stars in deep stretch before drawing away inside the final furlong (200m). Seven Stars held for second with Ruds D Indian (Jordan Barrett) third.

Moon finally shines

After 22 starts, with four third-placed finishes, the Keffin Murray-conditioned Moon finally found a way to victory. Moon won a native-bred five-year-old maiden condition race over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Moon, under Matthew Bennett, raced among the backmarkers in the early part as Shashamani Dance (Shavon Townsend), Rose (Dick Cardenas) and Sweet Medicine (Calvin Bailey) set the fractions.

Moon began to make up ground at the half-mile when Sweet Medicine opened up on the field, looking to leave runners in her wake. Moon hugged the inside rails and got a clear run in deep stretch and blew away rivals to win by 3 lengths.

Sweet Medicine was second and Stacyslady (Anthony Thomas) third in a final time of 1:33.2.

No Identity gets in right

No Identity ( Bern Identity – All In), owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie and ridden by Youville Pinnock) made light work of rivals, winning by 4 ¼ lengths at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden special weight offering.

No Identity was held off the early pace, and raced in fifth going into the clubhouse turn with Above Hall Links (Dick Cardenas) leading the field ahead of Purposely (Anthony Thomas) and Another Cookie (Dane Nelson). No Identity improved one spot down the backstretch to fourth before going in chase of Above Hall Links with four furlongs to go.

No Identity wasted no time in the lane by surging to the front, and that was that for his rivals. Above Hall Links was second and Purposely third. The final time was 2:01.4.

Change of equipment and Big Big Daddy is a winner

After winning at nine furlongs and 25 yards on January 9 with the visor on, Big Big Daddy returned over six furlongs (1,200m) with the visor off and the blinkers on and the result was a 4 ¾ length victory in a Restricted Allowance event.

Dane Dawkins held the Gary Subratie-trained Big Big Daddy ( Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) off the pace, as they watched as Just An Illusion (Javaniel Patterson) led the way ahead of Basilicus (Dick Cardenas) and Silent Seeker (Anthony Thomas).

Basilicus took over at the half-mile ahead of Just An Illusion and Generational (Omar Walker), with Big Big Daddy making mild headway. In the stretch drive, Big Big Daddy found his way on the inside rails and squeezed through runners and went on to win without a fuss.

Silent Seeker got the better of Generational by a short head for second. The final time recorded was 1:14.2.

Ten horses claimed

Ten horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the first race, Dennis Pryce claimed Musketoon for owner Vernaldo Scott for $250,000 from Patrick Taylor and Lincoln Lungs claimed Smooth Criminal for owner Courtney Thorpe also for $250,000 from Richard Todd.

Colin Ferguson claimed Regal Prospector for himself from Cashbert Khawlsingh for $180,000 from the second race.

In the fifth race, Andrew McDonald claimed Lady Carmen for owner Richard Whyte from Nicholas Smith, Ian Alexander claimed Princess Statistic for owner David Graham from Donovan Russell and Joseph Durrant claimed Laws of The Code for owner Ricardo Durrant from Junior Panton. All horses in the fifth were claimed at a tag of $180,000 each.

In the eighth race, Donovan Plummer claimed Miss Elaine for owner Glendon Drummond from Stedman Curtis, Johnny Wilmot claimed winner Dee Danger for owner Carlton Watson from Lawrence Freemantle, Ian Roberts claimed Chief of State for owner Preston Munroe from Dennis Lee and Ryan Darby claimed Mamacita for owner Alphanso Raymond from Ian Alexander. All horses in the eighth were claimed for $350,000 each.