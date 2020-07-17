RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2020

WEEKEND JAZZ SHOWS GOOD PROMISE

Three-year-old chestnut colt Weekend Jazz ( Adore The Gold – Kipling Weekend), running with first-time Lasix, showed more than just average ability.

Weekend Jazz won a maiden condition contest travelling five-furlongs straight (1000m).

Weekend Jazz, who was second on debut in March, won by nine lengths in a quick 58.2 seconds.

The Byron Davis trainee got a good break from the number 11 draw and was matching speed with City Counsel (Oshane Nugent), Diamond League (Shane Ellis) and Chennai Express (Dane Nelson).

After sorting themselves out coming across the dummy rails, Weekend Jazz assumed pole position of and began to draw clear from rivals with impunity hetting home ahead of Chennai Express and City Counsel.

BREAKING STORM WINS AGAIN

After a runaway victory over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) last week, the Neive Graham-trained Breaking Storm returned a week later to defeat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

With Paul Francis in the saddle, Breaking Storm left the starting gates in good order and was held behind the leaders headed by Blu Attitude (Dane Dawkins).

In the final furlong (200m), Breaking Storm, along with Big Dream (Anthony Allen) came through on the inside rails to challenge Blu Attitude (on the outside) for top honours.

Breaking Storm carried his momentum through and was able to hold Blu Attitude by a neck. Big Dream was 3 lengths adrift in third . The final time was 48.1.

K J EXPRESS COMES GOOD DOWN IN CLASS

After a string of poor performances at the Overnight Allowance level, K J Express took several drops in class and notched another victory.

K J Express won an Optional Claimer carrying a $550,000-$500,000 tag going five furlongs round.

Dane Nelson who was on-board from trainer Anthony Nunes, got K J Express rolling from the off as the roan gelding raced in third place behind Golden Destiny (Tevin Foster) and Storm Princess (Dane Dawkins).

Approaching the turn, K J Express surged between horses, to hit the front. With changes of his hold and cracks of the whip, K J Express held on under powerful drives by a neck from the fast-finishing Mr Universe. Mr Ambassador (Christopher Mamdeen) finished third.

With a final time was 1:01.0, K J Express was winning for the fourth time over the distance.

NO PROBLEMS FOR SWEET DESTINY

Sweet Destiny, trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by apprentice Daniel Satchell, obliged as the 1-2 favourite in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) spread going five furlongs straight.

D M Cutie (Jordan Barrett), Sweet Destiny and Boss Izzy (Oshane Nugent), showed early speed.

In the final furlong, D M Cutie and Sweet Destiny drew clear with the latter going on to win by five lengths in a time of 1:00.1. D M Cutie finished second and Boss Izzy third.

It was Sweet Destiny's second win for the season, Darby's eighth and Satchell's third.

SEVEN HORSES CLAIMED

The claiming box drew attention as seven horses were claimed.

Steven Todd claimed Mr Universe for owner Agent Deeks from Wayne DaCosta, while Michael Francis claimed K.J Express for owner Kevin Whitter from Anthony Nunes from the second race. Both horses were claimed for $550,000 each.

In the fourth race, Phillip Lee claimed Stanislaus for owner Donovan Plummer from Gregory Forsyth; Junior Panton claimed Buckaluck for owner Derrick Satchell from Renex Burrell and Dennis Lee claimed Balazo for himself from Ryan Darby. All these horses went for $350,000 each.

Errol Burke claime d D M Cutie for owner Fitzroy Glispie for $250,000 from Gordon Lewis and Marlon Anderson claimed Sweet Destiny for himself from Ryan Darby, also for $250,000.

— Compiled by Ruddy Allen