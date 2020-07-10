RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, JULY 5, 2020

AFTER scoring an upset win on last going four furlongs (800m) straight, Superbolt returned over five furlongs (1,000m) round and made it back-to-back wins.

Superbolt, racing with the tongue tie off, defeated rivals by two lengths in an Optional Claiming ($250,000 - $200,000) event.

Owned and trained by Richard Todd and ridden by apprentice Kianman McGregor, Superbolt disputed the lead with Kimberly Gold (Daniel Satchell) for the first half of the race before taking full control in deep stretch.

With no challengers around, Superbolt cruised home to beat Sly Stalloon (Robert Halledeen) and Prince Sammo (Omar Walker) in a time of 1:02.1.

TRAINER RYAN DARBY ON THE DOUBLE

Trainer Ryan Darby enjoyed a good day at the races as he saddled two winners, Balazo and Pakman. Both horses were running under Darby's care for the first time after being recently claimed.

Darby claimed Balazo on June 27 for $250,000-$200,000 and stepped up the six-year-old chestnut gelding to the $350,000-$300,000 level. Balazo was a 4 ½-length winner under the guidance of Paul “Country” Francis. After an indifferent start, Balazo came from behind to beat Buckaluck (Christopher Mamdeen) going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) in a time of 1:22.0.

Pakman was claimed on a $550,000-$500,000 claiming tag on February 26 and the six-year-old bay gelding made one move going seven furlongs (1,400m). With Omar Walker in the saddle Pakman won by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:26.4, beating Eddie's Princess (Samantha Fletcher) and Key Witness (Anthony Thomas).

Those two winners took Darby's tally for the season to five winners.

LABAN GETS OFF THE MARK

Given an introduction to competitive racing on June 20, Laban ( Sensational Slam – For Trixie) finished in eighth place in a 5 ½- furlong (1,100m) contest. The three-year-old bay colt then returned and was able to add a win to his racing column by 2 ¼ lengths.

Trained by Richard Azan, Laban won ahead of Generational (Shane Ellis) and Lava Boy (Robert Halledeen) in a maiden condition offering travelling 5 furlongs (1000 m) round in a time of 1:00.3.

Laban was always prominent throughout after he broke well in second place and held his position behind Generational in the early stage of the 0contest. Laban gained the advantage at the top of the straight. After a short battle with Generational in deep stretch, Laban edged away for an encouraging victory under Dane Dawkins.

LADY CARMEN COMES GOOD

Lady Carmen, guided from the saddle by Anthony Thomas, provided trainer Lawrence Freemantle, who is also the owner of the seven-year-old bay mare, with his second win for the season after a comfortable victory going six furlongs (1,200m).

Lady Carmen raced off the pace in the early exchanges as Jon Marshall (Javaniel Patterson) and Abogado (Richard Henry) set the fractions. Leaving the half-mile Abogado took over and injected some pace into the race.

Although Lady Carmen had some problems getting by Abogado in deep stretch, she proved too strong in getting home by 4 ½ lengths in the Optional Claiming ($180,000 - $150,000) event.

Director Daley (Omar Simpson) finished second and He'sthereal Links (Milton Powell) third.

The final time was 1:17.1.

FIVE HORSES CLAIMED

Five horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the first race, Tyrone Prince claimed Prince Sammo for owner Joseph Martin from Joseph Durrant for $250,000, and Ralph Porter claimed Sly Stalloon for himself from Phillip Lee, also for $250,000.

Marvin Campbell claimed Musketoon for owner Andre Smith from Joseph Thomas, while Nicholas Smith took Burlin for owner Busy Racing Stable from David Powell from the second race. Both horses were claimed for $350,000.

Winner of the fifth race, Lady Carmen was claimed from Lawrence Freemantle by Steven Todd for owner Noril Atkins for $180,000.