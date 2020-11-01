Racing news for Sunday, November 1, 2020

RYAN DARBY CONTINUES HIS GOOD FORM

Trainer Ryan Darby notched his 20th winner of the season after Billiejo made one scrape to cash in on the Cash Pot 'Play It” Trophy, a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, jockey Paul Francis pushed Billiejo ( Adore The Gold – Jazzy Jet) straight to the front and the bay filly held the lead ahead of Lava Boy, the mount of Raddesh Roman.

Coming to the lane, Lava Boy laid down his challenge but Billiejo kept up to her work in deep stretch and held on to win by a short head. Dorthebutcher (Matthew Bennett) finished third. The final time was 1:01.3.

AN 'AWESOME GLITTER

Four-year-old bay filly Awesome Glitter ( Deputy Glitters – Victreebel) easily brushed aside rivals to win the Cash Pot “Bonanza” Trophy over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Bred, owned and trained by Michael Beecham and ridden by Dane Nelson, Awesome Glitter won by eight lengths in a time of 1:34.3. Awesome Glitter's victory came in a Restricted Allowance V event for four-year-olds and upwards.

The filly raced in third place when the starting gates opened behind Super Paynter (Oshane Nugent) and Scoobert (Raddesh Roman) before surging to the front approaching the five-furlong point in the contest.

Turning for home with no real challenger in sight, Awesome Glitter wasted no time, sprinting clear to win ahead of Hard Working Man under Nicholas Hibbert and Out On A Limb, the mount of Matthew Bennett.

LEGALITY IN THE NICK OF TIME

Legality, trained by Anthony Nunes, came from sixth place at the half-mile (800m) after suffering interference to get up in time to nip rivals on the wire in the $900,000 Supreme Games Sprint Trophy travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

With Dane Nelson in the saddle, Legality broke among the backmarkers and watched as Bimini (Raddesh Roman) led the race ahead of Nuclear Thunder (Paul Francis) and Mr Universe (Dick Cardenas). Although interfered with, a ridden Legality came into view while navigating the half-mile turn in sixth as Mr Universe dashed around rivals to pick up the lead, bringing the field into the home stretch.

When all seemed hopeless for Legality leaving the furlong pole as Mr Universe and Nuclear Thunder battled for control, Nelson got his mount to change through the gears and the dark bay colt got up to beat Mr Universe by three-parts-of-a length.

Drummer Boy (Anthony Thomas) came from far behind to snatch third place, also on the wire from Nuclear Thunder. The winning time was 1:06.0.

IAN ALEXANDER NOTCHES SECOND WIN IN 2020

Champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen earned one of his rare wins this season when he brought Band of Gold with a telling run in deep stretch to beat rivals in the 6-furlong Cash Pot “Win It” Trophy contest to give trainer Ian Alexander his second win in 2020.

Sir Arjun Babu (Dane Nelson) and Storm Valley (Paul Francis) disputed the lead with Band of Gold settling in third place. The order remained the same coming into the lane but when the leaders failed to kick on, Band of Gold was produced on the outside of runners and came through for the win. Band of Gold won by 2 ½ lengths ahead of Storm Valley with Meet Justin (Orlando Foster) third. Final time for the race was 1:23.0.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Four horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Borris McIntosh claimed Bold Smile for himself for $250,000 from Wilfred Chin from the first race.

In the seventh race, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Shauna Cruise for owner Dillivan Johnson from Errol Burke, Lorne Kirlew claimed Band of Gold for owner Brian Williston from Ian Alexander and Dennis Pryce claimed Storm Valley for owner Busy Racing Stables from Johnny Wilmot. All horses in the seventh went for $$350,000 each.

Complied by Ruddy Allen