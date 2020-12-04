RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2020

300th career win for Anthony Thomas

Jockey Anthony “St Mary” Thomas notched his 300th career win after guiding home the Anthony Subratie-owned and trained Key Witness in the $750,000 Pick-3 “Mix” Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

Key Witness was always in a good stead at the off in the three-year-old and upwards $650,000-$600,000 claiming contest, racing in close touch of leader Chief of State, under Dane Nelson.

Key Witness began her run while navigating the half-mile (800m) turn when she went by rivals to draw alongside Chief of State at the top of the lane. Thomas kept Key Witness well-balanced in deep stretch and the five-year-old bay mare kept up to her work and won by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Pleasant Secret (Aaron Chatrie) and Dracarys (Nicholas Hibbert). The final time was 1:21.2.

Thomas won a second race and pushed his career tally to 301 aboard Formal Gladiator, trained by Wayne DaCosta in the Pick-3 “Straight” Trophy down the five-straight (1,000m) chute. Formal Gladiator won by 4 ½ lengths ahead of Stanislaus (Dane Nelson) in a time of 1:00.0.

Primal Fear upsets at a mile

Sent off at odds of 18-1, Primal Fear ( American Dance – Hishi Blossom) led from beginning to end to win the Restricted Allowance 11 Pick-3 “Easy To Play” Trophy travelling a mile (1,600m).

Oshane Nugent set off as on a mission on the Alford Brown-trained Primal Fear and held the lead ahead of No Work Permit (Natalie Berger), Halls of Justice (Paul Francis) and Big Big Daddy (Dane Dawkins) down the backstretch. Leaving the half-mile (800m), Primal Fear opened up on Halls of Justice and Big Big Daddy as No Work Permit faded.

Turning for home, Primal Fear looked all set for an easy romp but Big Big Daddy had other ideas and came with a strong run in deep stretch but Primal Fear was too far in front to be pegged back, winning by a half-a-length. Big Big Daddy did his best but had to settle for second place. Sencity, under Dane Nelson came from last position to get third place. The final time was clocked at 1:39.3.

Devon A Thomas continues his rich form

Journeyman Devon A Thomas continued his recent rich vein of form after guiding home favourite Sir Arjun Babu at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) in the Pick-3 “Easy To Win” Bonanza Trophy.

Sir Arjun Babu settled nicely in fourth at the off behind Little Buzz (Oshadane Robinson), Waltzing Matilda (Phillip Parchment) and Synchronize (Javaniel Patterson). As the runners sorted themselves out, Golden Emperor (Harriston Lewis) picked up the lead ahead of Original Train (Matthew Bennet) and Sir Arjun Babu at the half-mile.

Sir Arjun Babu and Original Train went on to battle for control in the lane with the former proving the stronger. This allowed Sir Arjun Babu to edge clear, winning by 3 ½ lengths. Golden Emperor ran on for second place ahead of Original Train in third. The winning time was 1:22.4 for the Anthony Subratie trainee. The win was Thomas' fourth in consecutive race days.

Sea Swan returns in style



Coming off a 16-month break, the Spencer Chung-conditioned Sea Swan showed no signs ill-effects of the long layoff as she romped home by 2 ¾ lengths in the Pick-3 Dash Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Ridden by Aaron Chatrie, the Adore The Gold – Saint Cecelia offspring made one move to beat stable companion Doom Patrol (Dane Nelson) in a time of 1:00.1.

Sea Swan jumped out of the starting gates in good order, went into the half-mile well clear of Herecomestheboss (Oshane Nugent) and Classy Miss (Phillip Parchment). When she turned for home, it was smooth sailing as she accelerated and powered home to win comfortably.

Doom Patrol came from far behind to get second ahead of Nuclear Dan Dada (Marshall Porter) in third place.

Seven horses claimed

The claiming box was fairly busy as seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

In the fourth race, Wayne DaCosta claimed Mamacita for owner Carlton Watson from Ryan Darby, Darby claimed winner Formal Gladiator for owner Preston Munroe from DaCosta, Richard Todd claimed Stanislaus for owner Garth Samuels from Ian Alexander and Darby, also claimed Storm Born for owner Busy Racing Stables from Junior Small. All horses from the ninth event were claimed for $450,000 each.

In the fifth race, Ray Philipps claimed Waltzing Matilda for owner Kalmin McLeod from Linton Calder, Donovan Plummer claimed Golden Emperor for himself from Anthony Nunes and Christopher Morrison claimed Jamaican Citizen for owner Everton Johnson from Joseph Thomas. All claims in the fifth event went for $250,000 each.