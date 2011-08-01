RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2020

OSHANE NUGENT CONTINUES GOOD FORM

Apprentice Oshane “Johnny” Nugent continued his good form with a double on the eight-race card with Herecomestheboss and Weekend Jazz.

Owned and trained by Fitzgerald Richards, Herecometheboss ( Casual Trick – Intensified) led from the first jump to win a Restricted Allowance 1V event by a fighting half-a-length, travelling 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Herecomestheboss, a 5-1 chance in the betting, won ahead of 7-1 option Luminous Power (Osive Donegal) and another 5-1 Strikinglygorgeous (Natalie Berger) in a time of 1:01.3.

Nugent then scored with a fighting win aboard Weekend Jazz, owned by Somora Clarke and trained by Byron Davis, in a Restricted Allowance 11 event over five-furlongs straight. Weekend Jazz showed good speed with Awesome Boy (Anthony Thomas) and Striking Lady (Jordan Barrett) at the off.

The top three continued their battle for the first half of the race, until coming across the dummy rails when Weekend Jazz out-battled Striking Lady by half-a-length. Rough Love (Richard Henry) was third in a final time of 59.2.

Those two victories pushed Nugent's tally to 23 wins for the season, which puts him in fourth place in the jockey's standing behind Anthony Thomas (63 wins); Dane Nelson (48 wins) and Omar Walker (36 wins).

HIGHLY BLESS MAKES IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Three-year-old bay colt Highly Bless ( Legal Process – Reef Maker ) showed that he has more than just average ability when competing for the first time.

Owned by O'Shaun Connection, trained by Victor Williams, and ridden by Omar Walker, Highly Bless made one move to win a maiden special weight event for native-bred three-year-olds over four furlongs (800m) straight by 5 ½ lengths.

Highly Bless shot out of the number one draw like a scared hare and assumed the early lead. Once he got his footing passing the dummy rails, it was smooth sailing for Highly Bless, who won ahead of Roses for Elle (Dane Nelson) and B orn Diplomat (Youville Pinnock).

The final time of 45.4 was just a shade off the track record of 45.0 done by Awesome Camille nine years ago on August 1, 2011.

CASUAL PEACH WINS HENRY HARRISON SR MEMORIAL CUP

Casual Peach , under careful guidance from Panamanian Dick Cardenas, came with a strong late run to win the Henry Harrison Memorial Cup feature over 6 ½ furlongs.

The Michael Marlowe trainee was unable to go with the early pace set by Denbigh Life (O'brien White) and Belligerent King (Raddesh Roman), racing instead with the backmarkers. Navigating the half-mile turn, Casual Peach rounded several horses but was still way off the leaders as the task at hand looked a tall order.

Turning for home, the Casual Trick – Toronto Star filly found an extra gear in deep stretch to win by 6 lengths in front of Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) and Awesome Glitter (Orlando Foster). The final time was 1:20.0.

FORMAL FASHION IN THE NICK OF TIME

Jockey Robert Halledeen brought Formal Fashion (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) with a scorching effort in the final furlong to nip Deep Blue Sea (later disqualified) on the wire in a Restricted Allowance 111/1V event going 5 ½ furlongs.

Formal Fashion, trained by Patrick Lynch, stayed behind Deep Blue Sea (Raddesh Roman) for almost the entire trip before getting up in the final strides to the wire to win by a neck. Deep Blue Sea was disqualified and placed third behind now second-placed Unknown Soldier for causing intimidation and interference to the latter at the 900m marker.

The final time for the event was 1:05.3.

TWO HORSES CLAIMED

Only two horses were claimed on the eight-race programme.

In the eighth and final event, Ian Alexander claimed My Mom Juss for owner David Graham for $250,000 from Kevin Brivette, while Albert Chong claimed General Report for owner Clara Myles, also for $250,000 from Ryan Darby.