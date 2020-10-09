RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2020

PRIMAL FEAR GETS IT RIGHT

Disqualified after passing the post in first position on September 27, three-year-old bay gelding Primal Fear returned and made no mistake n his return, easily putting away rivals in a three-year-old maiden condition race confined to colts and geldings.

Trained by Alford Brown and ridden by Oshane Nugent, Primal Fear won by seven lengths in a time of 1:06.4 travelling 5 ½ furlongs.

It was a good break for most of the runners in the eight-horse field but approaching the half-mile (800m), Primal Fear opened up on rivals and never looked back. Cruising nicely coming into the lane, Primal Fear wasted no time, powering home to score handsomely.

Lava Boy (Raddesh Roman) out-battled Colour Me Tan, ridden by Dick Cardenas, for second money.

REASSURANCE WINS 'PILOT' FRANCIS MEMORIAL TROPHY

Jockey Javaniel Patterson brought Reassurance with a strong run in deep stretch on the outside of rivals to win the $600,000 Roderick “Pilot” Francis Memorial Trophy feature over six furlongs (1,200m).

Reassurance broke well and raced in third behind Princess Statistic (Oshane Nugent) and The Nextbigting (Raddesh Roman). Going into the half-mile turn, Reassurance lost some ground as Sure Cote (Youville Pinnock) went by.

Reassurance, trained by Ryan Darby, then found top stride in deep stretch and surged to victory by 2 ½ lengths.

Instagram (Aaron Chatrie) finished fast to earn place, with The Nextbigting third. The final time for the Optional Claimer ($250,000-$200,000) was 1:15.0.

LADY RATTAPUR OFF THE MARK

After three-consecutive second-place finishes over various distances, Lady Rattapur obliged as the 1-5 odds on favourite to release the maiden tag going seven furlongs (1,400m).

With Dane Nelson riding for trainer Rowan Mathie, Lady Rattapur cruised home by six lengths in a time of 1:29.2. The event was a maiden condition call for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards.

Moon (Samantha Fletcher) was the first to show at the off but approaching the six-furlong point, Lady Rattapur took control and quickly extended her lead.

Leaving the half-mile turn, Lady Rattapur opened up several lengths on Dream of Mine (Omar Walker) and Top Gear (Robert Halledeen) and looked unstoppable entering the drive.

With no challengers coming forward in deep stretch, Lady Rattapur opened her account from 19 career starts. Black Royalty (Kiaman McGregor) finished second with Dream of Mine third.

Ocean Wave impresses after a change of equipment

Racing with the tongue-tie off, Ocean Wave, trained by Fitznahum Williams and ridden by Anthony Thomas returned with a different set of hoofs to open her account in a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-old fillies only travelling 5 ½ furlongs.

Ocean Wave won by an impressive nine lengths in a time of 1:06.2.

Gorgeous Gift (Kiaman McGregor) shot to the lead when the starter pressed his button ahead of Triple Seven (Oshane Nugent) and Oh Ha Light (Raddesh Roman). Ocean Wave rapidly got into stride and surrounded rivals approaching the half-mile turn and began to lengthen the distance on rivals.

Entering the lane, Ocean Wave was a lonely figure, as Oh Ha Light finished second and the fast-finishing Sheboom (Dick Cardenas) was third.

FOUR HORSES CLAIMED

Four horses were claimed on the day.

Dennis Lee claimed Polly B for himself for $650,000 from Dennis Pryce from the first race.

In the third race, Steven Todd claimed Sure Cote for owner Delroy Wellington from Welsh Soutar, Dennis Lee claimed Princess Statistic for himself from Donovan Plummer and Ray Phillips claimed Reassurance for owner Kalmin McLeod from Ryan Darby. All horses in the third event were claimed for $250,000 each.