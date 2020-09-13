Racing news for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Trainer Phillip Lee earns his first winner in 2020

Trainer Phillip Lee notched his first winner for the 2020 racing season after his charge Biblical Legend scored by a neck in an Optional Claimer ($450,000-$400,000) over 7 ½ furlongs.

Apprentice Roger Hewitt broke Biblical Legend in second place behind early leader Fabulosity (Christopher Mamdeem). The two maintained their gallop well down the backstretch ahead of Radical (Robert Halledeen) and Storm Valley (Paul Francis).

It was a tussle running the half-mile (800m) turn as Radical took over at the top of the lane but Biblical Legend, refusing to give up, surged to the front in deep stretch and then had to withstand the late thrust of Luana (Anthony Thomas) to claim the win. Radical was third. The final time was 1:33.4.

SECRET TRAVELLER GOES ONE BETTER

Secret Traveller, after finishing second behind Dezzy The Genius over one mile (1,600m) on August 16, made no mistake this time going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), winning by 5 ½ lengths.

Running in an Optional Claiming ($650,000-$600,000) event, Secret Traveller, trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Dane Nelson, disputed the early lead with Pakman (Tevin Foster) before taking control approaching the half-mile.

Entering the lane, Nelson sent Secret Traveller on his way home and the six-year-old bay gelding turned on the pressure to coast to a well-deserved victory.

Pleasant Secret (Paul Francis) was second and Key Witness (Anthony Thomas) third.

Secret Traveller ran the distance in 1:20.1.

CHINAMAX MAKES IT TWO WINS IN A ROW

Chinamax displayed his liking for the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) trip, as the four-year-old chestnut American-bred colt made it two wins in a row at the distance in a Restricted Allowance call.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, Chinamax dismissed rivals by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:55.4, bettering his previous mark of 1:57.4 done on August 29.

Chinamax, the Tensang Chung trainee, raced in sixth position going around the clubhouse turn as El Gringo (Oshane Nugent) led ahead of Inspired Miracle (Tevin Foster) and Black River (Samantha Fletcher).

The order remained the same going onto the main track and down the backstretch until the pace began to increase at the half-mile when Inspired Miracle took over.

However, approaching the distance Chinamax, who hugged the inside rails, cut the turn and took over at the top of the lane,

With a couple of cracks from the right-hand of Thomas to remind Chinamax that he was still in a race, the chestnut colt began to accelerate, to post another victory. San Siro (Dane Nelson) finished second and Black River was third.

Interestingly, it was Nelson who rode Chinamax to victory on August 29.

DENBIGH LIFE OFF THE MARK WITH A CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT

Racing for the fifth time in her career and wearing the tongue-tie for the first time, four-year-old chestnut filly Denbigh Life brushed aside rivals to win a maiden condition race over six furlongs (1,200m).

Denbigh Life, under a tight grip from Dane Nelson, sat in second place and watched Azul (Tevin Foster) set the early fractions. Approaching the half-mile, Nelson sent Denbigh Life to the lead and the Donovan Plummer trainee was all alone thereafter.

Denbigh Life won by three lengths over Lady Rattapur (Dick Cardenas) with Azul third. The final time for the event was 1:15.4

Nine horses claimed

Nine horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

In the opening event, Gregory Forsyth claimed Luana for owner Aston Ramsay from Tyrone Prince, Junior Panton claimed Biblical Legend for owner Derrick Satchel from Phillip Lee, Joseph Thomas claimed Radical for owner Big Dee Racing Stables from Dale Murphy, and Cashbert Khwalsingh claimed Fabulosity for owner Richard Evans from Rudolph Hardial. All horses in the first race were claimed for $450,000 each.

Wayne DaCosta claimed Pakman for owner Carlton Watson for $650,000 from Byron Davis and Dennis Pryce claimed Bold Sami for owner Busy Racing Stable, also for $650,000 from Gary Subratie from the second race.

In the ninth and final event, Junior Panton claimed DM Cutie for himself from Gordon Lewis, Christopher Pierre claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Kevin Pierre from Steven Todd and Ryan Williams claimed My Episode for owner Robert Williams from Patrick Fong. All claims were made for $250,000 each.