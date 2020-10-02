RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT DOES IT FOR LABAN

Laban ( Sensational Slam – For Trixie), wearing the visor for the first time in six starts, made light work of rivals to win a Restricted Stakes event for three-year-olds and upwards travelling five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

The three-year-old bay colt, trained by Richard Azan and ridden by Dane Dawkins, easily won by 3 ¼ lengths in an impressive time of 58.1 on the first occasion he was running the distance.

Laban showed good speed at the off and was up with the early birds England's Rose (Anthony Thomas), Basilicus (Christopher Mamdeen) and She's A Hit (Dick Cardenas). Laban then began to draw away inside the final furlong to score his third career win.

She's A Hit stayed on well for second place with England's Rose finishing third in the seven-horse field.

SHEPANZA REBOUNDS WITH IMPRESSIVE WIN

After finishing a disappointing seventh by 37 lengths in the recent 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks, Shepanza returned in a Restricted Allowance event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) and offered a much-improved performance.

With jockey Omar Walker riding for trainer Richard Azan, Shepanza was not with the early pace but got into stride and settled in third position at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker when Step In Faith (Christopher Mamdeen) surged to the lead ahead of Capital Effort (Kiaman McGregor).

Leaving the half-mile marker and swinging into the final turn, Shepanza took over and continued to extend her lead over rivals. Entering the lane with no real danger coming forward, Shepanza turned on the heat and powered home to score by four lengths in a good time of 1:31.4.

Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) finished in second place with Pharoah It Is (Oshane Nugent) in the third slot.

BUCKALUCK WINS NORMAN MANLEY MEMORIAL CUP FEATURE

Buckaluck, trained by Steven Todd and ridden by Anthony Thomas, came with a strong run in deep stretch on the inside rails to win the Norman Manley Memorial Cup feature over five furlongs (1,000m) round by 1 ½ lengths.

As expected, Schlesinger (Dane Nelson) shot into the lead at the off ahead of Smokey Topaz (Roger Hewitt). Navigating the half-mile turn, Talented Tony K (Hakeem Pottinger) surrounded rivals and dashed ahead coming into the lane.

Buckaluck, who also rounded horses at the half-mile to be in fourth place, hugged the inside rails and got the run in deep stretch, moving away from rivals in the closing stages of the race, winning comfortably in a time of 1:01.1. Smokey Topaz was second and Mother Nature (Youville Pinnock) was third.

BIG BIG DADDY GETS HOME VIA THE STEWARDS' ROOM

Three-year-old bay colt Big Big Daddy ( Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) finished in second place by a length behind Primal Fear in a maiden condition contest over five furlongs round and was later awarded first place, following the disqualification of the winner.

Primal Fear, ridden by Oshane Nugent, easily defeated Big Big Daddy (Robert Halledeen) in what was a match race but had his colours taken down after causing interference and intimidation to Colour Me Tan (Aaron Chatrie) which resulted in the fall of four riders.