RACING NEWS FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2020

Hard work pays off for the 'Man'

After 14 starts Hard Working Man finally found his way in front when he won a maiden special weight event for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over one mile (1,600m).

The Randolph Scott trainee, who was ridden to victory by apprentice Oshane Nugent, won by a length in a time of 1:42.3.

It was a quick start for Hard Working Man as he sat just behind the leader Thunderstrike (Andre Martin) with Black Royalty (Tevin Foster) and Velvet Moon (Romario Spencer) following.

The runners maintained a consistent gallop down the backstretch until navigating the half-mile (800m) turn when Thunderstrike tried to slip the field, but Hard Working Man, sticking two lengths behind the leader entering the final two furlongs.

With Thunderstrike failing to kick on in deep stretch, Hard Working Man seized the opportunity by dint of his labour after coming with a strong run on the outside for the win.

Thunderstrike held for second with Black Royalty third.

Princess Kyra in easy romp

Princess Kyra, running for the fourth time, easily brushed aside rivals by seven lengths to come out victorious in a Restricted Maiden Condition race for three-year-olds over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

After leaving the starting gates, Princess Kyra ( Freedom For Jante – Linda Blake) shot to the front ahead of Nydan (Roger Hewitt) and Lady Bastipur (Oneil Mullings).

Under the hand ride from jockey Omar Walker, the Edward Stanberry-trained Princess Kyra opened up on rivals, to approach the final bend with a clear advantage. In the lane she powered home to win comfortably.

Sniper Man, under Dane Nelson, came from far off the pace with a strong run on the inside rails to finish second, while the prominent Cup A Soup, ridden by Dick Cardenas, finished third. The final time recorded was 1:07.2.

Trainer Marlon Anderson earns his first win with Splendid Vision

Four-year-old grey filly Splendid Vision, under a well-timed ride from jockey Anthony Thomas, got up in the nick of time to beat Golden Destiny over five furlongs (1,000m) straight, giving trainer Marlon Anderson his first winner for the season.

Golden Destiny (Oshane Nugent) led from the start ahead of Schlesinger (Christopher Mamdeen) with Splendid Vision lurking behind.

Coming across the dummy rails, Golden Destiny began to open up on the field and looked as the likely winner from there but Splendid Vision, the grey filly hit another gear coming arcoss the track and got up in the nick of time to beat Golden Destiny by three parts of a length. Schlesinger was third as they came home in a final time of 59.1.

Trainer Dale Murphy off the mark

Trainer Dale Murphy earned his first winner for the 2020 racing year after his charge Stallwakin'girl won an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

With Dick Cardenas doing the riding honours, Stallwalkin'girl left the starting gates in second place behind The Nextbigting (Roger Hewitt). The two maintained their positions down the backstretch until Stallwakin'girl took over proceedings at the three-furlong (600m) marker.

Coming into the lane, Stallwalkin'girl continued to lead but First Selection (Youville Pinnock) and Reassurance (Calvin Bailey) came a calling with a furlong (200m) to go. Cardenas kept his mount well balanced and Stallwalkin'girl found extra to withstand the challenges to win by half a length.

First Selection was second and Reassurance third with a final time of 1:30.1.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Gresford Smith claimed Golden Destiny for himself from Ryan Darby, Michael Francis claimed Diosa De Oro for owner Morris Myrie from Nicholas Smith and Adin Williams claimed Mamacita for owner Dennis Hooper from Rudolph Hardial from the fourth race. All horses in the fourth race were claimed for $450,000 each.

In the sixth race, Junior Panton claimed Bay Commander for owner Denton Gordon from Kevin Brivette, Steven Todd claimed The Nextbigthing for owner Chief from Dennis Pryce, Errol Subratie claimed winner Stallwalkin'girl for himself from Dale Murphy, Ryan Darby claimed Reassurance for owner Preston Munroe from Randolph Scott and Darby also claimed Dash Board for owner Kevin Whitter from Junior Panton. All claims in the sixth race were made for $250,000 each.