Racing news for Thursday, August 1, 2019
Three-timer for Raddesh Roman
In-form apprentice Raddesh Roman rode his first triple since starting his career in September of 2018. Roman won aboard Powerful Red, Summer Sun and Winter Is Coming on the 10-race programme.
Roman brought Powerful Red with a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals by 1 ½ lengths to win the $600,000 Albert Rose Memorial Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Powerful Red won ahead of Cue Three (Christopher Mamdeen) and Clearly Ours (Anthony Thomas) in a time of 1:23.4.
Roman's second winner came in the $930,000 Commissioner's Cup on Summer Sun, trained by Wayne DaCosta, over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m). Summer Sun defeated She's An Introvert (Christopher Mamdeen) by 2 ¼ lengths in a good time of 1:45.4.
The cap came in the $800,000 Emancipation Day Trophy when Roman steered Winter Is Coming, also conditioned by DaCosta to victory. Winter Is Coming got the better of Polly B (Javaniel Patterson) and Mr Ambassador (Anthony Thomas) by ¾ length. The final time was 1:20.4.
Ten horses claimed
Ten horses were claimed on the 10-race Emancipation Race Day.
Tensang Chung claimed Pizarro for himself for $180,000 from Oneil Markland from the third race.
Foot Soldier was claimed from Welsh Soutar by Johnny Wilmot for owner Carlton Watson; Unbreakable was claimed by Ryan Darby by Ryan Williams for owner Yehert Miller; and Moon was claimed from Norman Smith by Everal Francis for owner Texas Crew from the fourth race. All these horses were claimed for $350,000.
In the sixth race, Ryan Darby claimed Reassurance for owner Raphael Gordon from Byron Davis; Donovan Russell claimed Supreme Authority for himself from Lawrence Freemantle; Michael McIntosh claimed Clearly Ours for himself from Gregory Forsyth; Steven Todd claimed Parajet for owner Paul Williams from Rudolph Hardial; Nicholas Smith claimed Chief Secretariat for owner Sparky Dollar Sign Stables from Fernando Geddes; and Ian Alexander claimed Smokescreen for owner Gregory Stewart from Anthony Dixon. All claims were made at $250,000.
Steven Todd on the double
Trainer Steven Todd saddled a double — Powerofgiving and Tough Cookie — on the Emancipation Race Day.
Powerofgiving made one move to win the Licensing and Registration Division Trophy over 4 furlongs (800m). Ridden by Jemar Jackson, Powerofgiving just held on by a neck over Okahumpka (Reyan Lewis) with Lady Carmen (Anthony Thomas) third. The final time was 46.4.
Todd's Tough Cookie (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) also made one move when winning the Joseph Grey Memorial Trophy, over 2 furlongs (400). Tough Cookie was an easy 1 ¼ lengths winner over Awesome Cat (Roshane Johnson) and Ringo Starr (Raddesh Roman) in a time of 23.3 seconds.
With those winners, Todd has taken his tally to 23 for the season.
Michael Marlowe notches sixth win
Trainer Michael Marlowe saddled his sixth winner in 2019 after jockey Shane Ellis guided home Fearless Treblav to victory over 7 furlongs (1,400m).
Fearless Treblav won the Compliance and Regulatory Division Trophy by a comfortable 2¼ lengths over Kingswood (Shavon Townsend) in a time of 1:29.3.
Ellis held Fearless Treblav off the pace as Kingswood set the fractions ahead of Tradition (Christopher Mamdeen) and Pure Heart (Oneil Mullings). Fearless Treblav then went in chase of the leader, who tried to slip the field, navigating the half-mile (800m) turn.
Turning for home, Fearless Treblav joined Kingswood before moving away for an emphatic win. Trickster (Jordan Barrett) came on strongly for third.
