Racing News for Thursday, August 6, 2020

ADORE BRILLIANCE GETS IT RIGHT WITH CHANGE OF EQUIPMENT

Three-year-old bay filly Adore Brilliance made her debut on July 5, 2020 over five furlongs (1,000m) round wearing blinkers, tongue tie, and with Lasix administered.

Then she finished third behind Laban and Generational. Adore Brilliance was later disqualified and placed out of the frame for causing interference.

Returning one month later, running without the blinkers and tongue tie, Adore Brilliance made one move going six furlongs (1,200m), winning by 8 ½ lengths in a decent time of 1:13.1.

With Anthony Thomas riding again for trainer Alford Brown, Adore Brilliance ( Adore The Gold – Brilliant Ace) jumped to the front at the off ahead of Triple Seven (Robert Halledeen) and Glitter Magic. As the runners progressed towards the half-mile (800m), Adore Brilliance continued to dictate the pace and then began to open up on the field approaching the distance.

Turning for home with a comfortable lead, Adore Brilliance ran out an easy winner ahead Sheboom (Dick Cardenas) and Gypsy Jam (Omar Walker).

CASE CLOSED OFF THE MARK

After a couple of close finishes and disappointing efforts, the Alford Brown-trained Case Closed finally released the maiden tag over 6 ½ furlongs.

Ridden by the “Canterman” Shane Ellis, Case Closed ( Soul Warrior – Go Flint Go) shot to the front from the off in the native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race and never looked back.

Case Closed held the lead at the half-mile ahead of Ashley's Glory (Omar Walker) as the two separated themselves from the rest of the field. Coming into the lane, Case Closed wasted little time and powered home to score by seven lengths ahead of Hard Working Man (Oshane Nugent) and Ashley's Glory. The final time was a useful 1:22.0 for the distance.

EASY DOES IT FOR EL MAESTRO

El Maestro ( Adore The Gold – Di Barrel Come) led from the first jump in a dominating 8 ½ lengths victory in a Claiming $180,000-$150,000) event over five furlongs round.

Under Anthony Thomas, El Maestro, owned and trained by Errol Waugh, sprinted to front and kept going and going under the wire intervened. Laws of the Code (Paul Francis) chased the winner from the first jump to the finishing line.

Connor (Roger Hewitt) came home in third place. The final time for the event was 1:02.2

CHIEF PROSPECT WINS 2020 INDEPENDENCE DAY STAKES

Former champion jockey Anthony Thomas brought Chief Prospect with a telling run in deep stretch to beat rivals in the 2020 Independence Day Stakes Trophy competed for among optional claimers ($250,000-$200,000) over a mile (1,600m).

It was an even start for most runners in the field when the starting gates were opened.

Dallas (Raddesh Roman) and Shauna Cruise (Dane Nelson) matched things upfront with Holy Light (Omar Walker) and Stallwalkin'girl (Youville Pinnock) chasing.

Chief Prospect, who broke among the backmarkers, started to make his move at the half-mile, and by the time the field turned for home, the Michael Francis trainee was third in deep stretch.

Thomas produced his mount on the inside rails, and Chief Prospect responded well pulling away to win by 1 ¾ lengths in 1:42.4. Holy Light was second, and Dallas was third.

NINE HORSES CLAIMED

The claiming box was very active, as nine horses went through on the 10-race Independence Day programme.

In the first race, Victor Williams claimed Storm Valley for owner Michael Wray from Steven Todd; Rennex Burrell claimed Locomotive for owner Lloyd Salmon from Lance Richards; Rudolph Hardial claimed winner Fabulosity for owner Barrington Maddix from Victor Williams; Oneil Markland claimed Luana for himself from Michael Francis; Joseph Durant claimed Flowers Thirty for owner Baldwin Williams from Steven Todd. All these horses were claimed for $450,000 each.

In the sixth race, Byron Davis claimed Holy Light for owner Sharn Burke from Christopher Pierre; Donovan Plummer claimed winner Chief Prospect for himself from Michael Francis; Dennis Lee claimed Big Man Union for himself from Phillip Lee, and Kevin Brivette claimed My Mom Juss for owner K&G Racing from Anthony Dixon. All these claims in the sixth race were made for $250,000 each.