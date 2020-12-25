RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2020

Five-timer for Omar Walker

Jockey Omar Walker in a demonstration of why he is a six-time champion booted home five winners.

Walker started in the third race, which he won aboard Papa Albert for trainer Ryan Darby over the straight course. His second came aboard Action Ann in the fifth race for trainer Christopher Pearson. .

Walker then wrapped up the seventh, eighth and ninth races aboard Superluminal, Double Crown and Universal Boss, respectively. Superluminal and Double Crown are trained by Ian Parsard, while Universal Boss is trained by champion Anthony Nunes.

Fascination wins Leslie McRae Memorial Cup

Three-year-old bay filly Fascination ran rivals off their feet to easily win the $870,000 Leslie McRae Memorial Cup, a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m).

Fascination came out of her box with strong intent and quickly assumed the lead heading into the half-mile (800m). Turning for home under apprentice Calvin Bailey, Fascination responded well to the urgings and kept her gallop well to the finishing line.

Kay Boy, the mount of Dane Nelson, came with a late effort on the inside rails to get second place ahead of Purposely, under apprentice Daniel Thompson, in third place.

Trained by David Lee Sin, Fascination ( Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) won by 2 lengths in a time of 1:07.4.

Stanislaus goes one better

After finishing in second place in his last two starts, Stanislaus made no mistake this around when winning an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event over five furlongs on the round course.

With Dane Nelson in the saddle for trainer Steven Todd, Stanislaus made all the running to win by three parts of a length in a time of 1:00.2.

Stanislaus assumed the lead in front of Storm Princess (Jerome Innis) at the start, before drawing away at the top of the lane and looked likely an easy winner in deep stretch. However, in the final stages of the race, Stanislaus had to dig deep to hold off the fast-finishing Breaking Storm (Ramon Nepare). Dee Danger, the mount of Oshane Nugent, finished third.

De Inevitable upsets rivals in Joshua Morrison Memorial

Running with the cheek pieces on, De Inevitable created a 19-1 upset when he defeated his more fancied rivals to win the $900,000 Joshua Morrison Memorial Cup travelling 7 1/2 furlongs (15000m).

Trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, De Inevitable ( Strikewhileitshot – Merovingian Queen) won by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:34.3 at odds of 19-1.

Always prominent from the start of the race, De Invetable maintained a steady gallop down the backstretch before taking over proceedings at the half-mile (800m). Although serving in deep stretch, the four-year-old chestnut gelding was comfortable in front for the win.

Thunderstrike, under Jordan Barrett, came home in second place ahead of Miss Hazel (Reyan Lewis) in third spot.

No problems for Superluminal in claiming company

Stepping down from Overnight Allowance company, eight-year-old bay horse Superluminal brushed aside rivals with disdain in an Optional Claiming ($1m-$850,000) over one mile (1,600m).

Superluminal, with Omar Walker in the saddle, raced just behind the leaders down the backstretch. Wasting no time in getting into stride, Superluminal surged to the front at the five-furlong (1,000m) point and never looked back.

Superluminl went on to win by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Uncle Vinnie (Ameth Robles) and Princess Annie, the mount of Anthony Thomas.

Owned by P J K Team and trained by Ian Parsrad, Superluminal ran the distance in a very good 1:37.1 for his 15th career win. Superluminal was recording his 15th career win from 56 starts.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the nine-race programmme.

Anthony Nunes claimed winner of the second race Stanislaus for owner Amoy Gray for $450,000 from Steven Todd.

Gary Griffiths claimed Papa Albert for owner Delroy Wellington for $250,000 from Ryan Darby, while Dennis Smith claimed Belligerent King for owner Akin Mahadiow, also for $250,000 from Lincoln Lungs from the third race.

In the seventh race, Byron Davis claimed Princess Annie for owner Samora Clarke from Wayne DaCosta; Raymond Townsend claimed Superluminal for himself from Ian Parsard and Leroy Tomlinson claimed Uncle Vinne for owner Colchar Ltd from Gary Subratie. All horses from the seventh event were claimed for $1 million each.