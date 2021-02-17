Racing news for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Adoring Sammie off the mark with a change in equipment

With the morning line favourite Diamond League scratched just prior to post, Adoring Sammie seized the opportunity and defeated rivals in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards maiden condition race over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Running with the blinkers off, the Byron Davis-conditioned Adoring Sammie ( Adore The Gold – Erica's Destiny) ran rivals into the ground to win by 5 ½ lengths but in a pedestrian time of 1:02.3.

Tevin Foster broke Adoring Sammie with the pack and the four-year-old dark bay filly sat behind Nydan (Reyan Lewis) and Allan (Linton Steadman) before taking control at the top of the lane. Adoring Sammie then increased her tempo in deep stretch to win easily ahead of Uptop Boss (Kiaman McGregor) and Sniper (Dane Nelson).

Awesome Aviator in the nick of time

Awesome Aviator, the beneficiary of a well-timed ride from jockey Anthony Thomas, got up in time to beat Stanislaus in a three-year-old and upwards claimer ($450,000-$400,000) travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

The Steven Todd-trained Awesome Aviator settled behind the early fractions set by Stanislaus (Mellisa Ward) with Mother Nature (Devon A Thomas) tracking from second. Coming into the turn Awesome Aviator was a mere blur behind the front-runners by Thomas got the five-year-old going and was able to get up for the win ahead of Stanislaus, who looked all over the winner at the top of the lane.

Awesome Aviator won by 1 ¾ lengths. Mother Nature held on for third place.

Salvation progresses, rare win for jockey Shane Richardson

Four-year-old grey filly Salvation, trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by apprentice Shane Richardson, scored her third career victory from five starts in a runaway at five furlongs down the five-straight chute.

Breaking from the number 11 post, Salvation ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer) got a flyer when the gates opened but the far-striding filly was held tightly by Richardson. Coming across the dummy rails, Richardson let loose mount and Salvation responded by sprinting clear of rivals to achieve victory by six lengths. Task Force (Aaron Chatrie), who was prominent throughout earned second money with Eagle One (Matthew Bennett) getting third. Salvation clocked 59.4 seconds for the distance.

Big Bang comes good at a mile

Big Bang, under strong handling from jockey Dane Nelson, got the better of Coco Chanel in a driving finish to the wire to win a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($1m-$900,000) contest at a mile (1,600m).

Unable to go with the early pace, the Anthony Nunes trainee settled in mid-pack and watch proceedings as Secret Traveller (Nicholas Hibbert) led the field ahead of Coco Chanel (Christopher Mamdeen) and Drone Strike (Tevin Foster).

Approaching the half-mile (800m), Nelson sent Big Bang in chase of Secret Traveller and Drone Strike. Entering the lane, Nelson took his mount three wide which allowed Coco Chanel to surge between runners, thereby taking over at the furlong (200m) pole.

Nelson pumping furiously was able to get Big Bang up in the nick of time to beat Coco Chanel by a neck. Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) came from behind to get third place. The final time was recorded at 1:39.4.

Thirteen horses claimed

The claiming box was extremely busy as a total of 13 horses went through on the 11-race programme.

Lawrence Freemantle claimed Cat's Rigger for owner Stephan Narinesingh for $180,000 from Donovan Russell from the first race.

In the third race, Phillip Lee claimed Buckaluck for owner Denton Gordon from Tyrone Prince, Richard Todd claimed Stanislaus for owner David Pottinger from Alford Brown and Lawrence Freemantle claimed Mother Nature for owner Morris Myrie from Donovan Russell. All horses from the third event were claimed for $450,000 each.

Kingsley Davis claimed Subbie for owner Michael McIntosh from Lorne Kirlew for $500,000, Howard Jaghai claimed winner Reigning King for owner Willie's Racing Stables from Steven Todd for $550,000 and Shaun Williams claimed Coralando for owner Brian Williston from Nicholas Smith for $550,000 from the fourth event.

In the eighth race, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Cruising Motion for owner Soldier Camp from Derrick Roman, Phillip Lee claimed Danceallnight for owner Paul Williams from ralph Porter, Henry Harrison Jr claimed Prince Sammo for owner David Forbes from Junior Panton and Cashbert Khwalsingh claimed Supreme Authority for owner Allan Mitchell from Ryan Darby. All horses in eighth event were each claimed for $250,000.

Ian Parsard claimed Coco Chanel for owner Karen Parsard for $1 million from Rowan Mathie and Donovan Plummer claimed winner Big Bang for himself also for $1 million from Anthony Nunes in the ninth race.

— Ruddy Allen