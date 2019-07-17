Racing news for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Emperor’s Treasure off the mark with equipment change, Anthony Thomas rides 200 winners

After 15 starts, the Patrick Lynch-trained Emperor's Treasure ( Emperor Hall — Marque Treasure) got her first win after making one move in a maiden condition race for native-bred five-year-olds and upward going 3 furlongs (600m) straight.

Not only did the bay mare benefit from a change in racing equipment as the blinkers was put on, but the win also gave champion jockey Anthony Thomas his 200th career victory.

Emperor's Treasure broke well and disputed the early lead with Harbour Deen but began to draw away inside the final furlong (200m) for a comfortable 2 ¼ length win. Robin's Quest (Natalie Berger) came from far behind to get second place ahead of Harbour Deen. Final time was 37.2.

Johnny Wilmot continues to shine

Trainer Johnny Wilmot continues to bring home the winners after notching his eighth win for the season when his charge Mirabilis won an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Mirabilis (Reyan Lewis) broke on top and led the field around the clubhouse turn but entering the main track, Mirabilis was taken off the pace as Ballon d'Or (Kiaman McGregor) took over with Holy Light (Javaniel Patterson) and Brave Prospect (Daniel Satchell) following.

The order remained the same down the backstretch until running the half-mile turn when Mirabilis slipped down into second position before challenging Ballon d'Or for the lead at the top of the lane.

In deep stretch, Mirabilis kicked clear of Ballon d'Or and held her gallop to the wire, winning by 1 ¼ lengths in the end.

Ballon d'Or held on for second place ahead of the fast-finishing Blood Song (Daniel Thompson). Running time was 2:01.2.

Errol Burke notches first career winner

Trainer Errol Burke won his first race as a licenced trainer after his charge He'stherealking won a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over 5 furlongs (1,000m) on the straight course.

He' stherealking, under Daniel Satchell, raced behind the early pace as Black Point (Kerry-Gayl Robinson), Mrs Kim (Oneil Scott) and Mother Nature (Shane Ellis) showed good speed.

The top three continued to match strides upfront until passing the dummy rails when Mrs Kim and Black Point drew clear in a battle of their own as He'stherealking getting into action.

Inside the final furlong (200m) He'stherealking blew past rivals and went on to win by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:03.1. Mia Amour (Jemar Jackson) was second and Obsession (Christopher Mamdeen) third.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Winner Mirabilis was claimed from Johnny Wilmot by Dennis Lee for himself for $450,000, while second place Ballon d'Or was taken from Henry Harrison Jr by Steven Todd for owner Andre Smith, also for $450,000 from the third race.

In the 10th and final, Junior Panton claimed No Money Friend for owner Norris Phinn from Gordon Lewis; Nicholas Smith claimed Strike It Lucky for owner K&M Racing Stables from Tensang Chung; Fernando Geddes claimed Chief Secretariat for himself from Michael McIntosh; Joseph Thomas claimed Also Correct for owner Zelpha Ricketts from Edward Stanberry; and Michael Francis claimed Chief Prospect for owner Charles Walsh from Fitzgerald Richards. All horses were claimed for $250,000.

Bay Commander in a romp after misbehaving

Trainer Lorne Kirlew must be given praise for the dramatic turnaround of form by Bay Commander. The six-year-old bay gelding returned to the winners' enclosure after failing to finish in his last two efforts.

On May 15 in a 7 ½ furlong (1,500m) race, Bay Commander, trained then by Edward Walker, failed to finish the race as the 5-2 favourite, pulling up with 5 furlongs (1,000m) to go.

He then returned on June 22 under the care of Joseph Thomas and Bay Commander was installed as the 9-5 favourite in a one-mile (1,600m) event, but again, failed to finish, as he was pulled up at the furlong pole.

Claimed by Kirlew for owner Michael Wint, Bay Commander, with the visor fitted, ran rivals into the ground in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over 7 furlongs (1,400m). Bay Commander, with Kerry-Gayl Robinson in the saddle, showing no signs of distress, winning by 5 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:29.4.