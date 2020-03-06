RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

Easy does it for Shesaysyes

After five starts, including some encouraging efforts, five-year-old bay mare Shesaysyes ( Casual Trick – Askawoman) came through to take a maiden condition offering over six furlongs (1,200m).

With Shane Ellis in the saddle for owner/trainer Christopher Morrison, Shesaysyes broke well at the off, racing in third place behind Legal Dancer (Natalie Berger) and Crushing Power (Chalrick Budhai). Going into the half-mile (800m) turn, Legal Dancer opened up on the field with Ellis sending Shesaysyes in chase.

Shesaysyes took over at the top of the lane under the hand ride and skittered home to score by 4 ¼ lengths ahead of Lambana (Raddesh Roman) in second and Stacyslady (Osive Donegal), who finished third. The final time was a pedestrian 1:18.3.

Casual Charm goes all the way

Four-year-old bay filly Casual Charm ( Casual Trick – Charmin' Diaz) made all the running to win a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards who had not earned $250,000 since October 29, 2019.

Conditioned by Victor Williams and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Casual Charm won the four-furlongs (800m) event by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 48.4.

Casual Charm disputed the early lead with Nuclear Weapon (Mathew Bennett) and Gimmipalinka (Reyan Lewis), just a touch behind. Inside the last furlong (200m), Casual Charm was clear of rivals, and after a couple of reminders from Thomas the bay filly finished well. Gimmipalinka took second with Dangote (Jordan Barrett), earning the third spot.

Bigman Union in the nick of time

Bigman Union ( Nasheet – Zealot), trained by Gary Griffiths and ridden by Reyan Lewis, came with a strong run against the inside rails in deep stretch to get up in time to claim victory in an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event run over one mile (1,600m).

Bigman Union and Thomas watched closely as Jamaican Citizen (Anthony Thomas) and Samora (Devon A Thomas) vied for the lead.

Turning for home with Jamaican Citizen looking all over the winner, Lewis started to dig into Bigman Union, who responded quickly, running on to get the neck in front at the line. Jamaican Citizen was second with Princess Kavel (Aaron Chatrie) coming from far behind to finish third. The final time was 1:45.3.

Supreme Authority makes one move to win at 19-1

Supreme Authority ( Kantharos – Key West Appeal) led from the first jump and never gave up his position as he ran out a comfortable winner in an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) event travelling three furlongs.

Supreme Authority (Romario Spencer) shot to the lead at the off, with Spencer making a direct move for the outside rails before drawing away from rivals. Parajet (Oshane Nugent) got second place and Sure Step (Oshadane Robinson) third. The final time was 36.1.

Six horses claimed

Six horses were claimed on the eight-race programme.

Ryan Darby claimed winner Salah for owners James Forbes and Nadine Russell-Forbes for $750,000 from Steven Todd in the third race.

In the fifth race, Anthony Nunes claimed Golden Emperor for owner Ajax Bjorn from Gary Crawford, and Lorne Kirlew claimed Samora for himself from Kingsley Davis. Both horses were claimed for $250,000 each.

Patrick Fong claimed Parajet for owner Soldier Camp from Steven Todd; Ryan Darby claimed Supreme Authority for owners James Forbes and Nadine Russell-Forbes from Nicholas Smith and Keisha Lawrence claimed Pandora's Box for owner Rudolph Hardial from Fernando Geddes from the sixth race. All claims in the sixth race were made at $180,000 each.