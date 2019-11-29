RACING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2019

Jockey Paul Francis off the mark

Jockey Paul “Country” Francis won his first race this season after booting home the Joseph Thomas-conditioned Cruise Lava Cruise (Weekend Cruise – Molten Lava) in a Restricted Allowance event over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Francis held the five-year-old chestnut gelding off the pace as Evasive Action (Samantha Fletcher) held the lead ahead of Dallas (Anthony Thomas) and El Maestro (Shavon Townsend). As the runners sorted themselves out, Dallas picked up the running ahead of El Maestro and Mount Zion King (Omar Walker) heading towards the final four furlongs (800m).

Turning for home, Cruise Lava Cruise, who rounded many of his rivals while navigating the half-mile turn, came with a strong on the inside rails to beat Movie Star (Chalrick Budhai) and Mount Zion King.

The final time was 1:24.3.

Timetosaygoodbye delivers after a rest of sixteen months

The Joseph Thomas-owned and-trained Timetosaygoodbye returned after a 16-month break to beat rivals in a maiden condition race for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards over four furlongs (800m).

With apprentice Mathew Bennett in the saddle, Timetosaygoodbye (Weekend Cruise – Storm Girl) made all the running to beat the fast-finishing Kiss of Love (Dane Nelson) by a long neck in a time of 48.0. First-timer Breaking Storm (Phillip Parchment) was third.

Fresh Cash goes one better

After finishing second behind Yetagain on last when coming off a four-month hiatus, three-year-old grey gelding Fresh Cash made no mistake on this occasion in a Restricted Allowance event.

Going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), Fresh Cash ridden by apprentice Shane Richardson, won by 1 ¼-lengths in a time of 1:57.1 after splits of 26.4 x 52.2 x 1:17.3 x 1:43.0.

It was an even start for most of the runners in the circular course event but it was Fresh Cash who led the field around the clubhouse turn was quickly headed by Father Ken (Raddesh Roman) entering the main track.

Cruising down the backstretch, Fresh Cash then regained the lead at the half-mile (800m) turn and never looked like giving up his gallop, coming home ahead of Blood Fire (Shane Ellis). San Siro (Reyan Lewis) finished third.

“It was a good effort by Fresh Cash. He is better than the non-winners two group and so we did expect a win from him here. The only concern was the distance, so the instruction to the jockey was to ride a reserved race,” trainer Robert Pearson revealed.

Trainer Errol Pottinger notches win number four

Veteran conditioner Errol Pottinger notched his fourth winner for the 2019 racing season after his five-year-old chestnut gelding made one move to win a Restricted Allowance event over five furlongs (1000m) round.

Jockey Dane Nelson got Okahumpka (Nuclear Wayne – Sure To Cure) out of the starting gates at a fast clip and held the lead over Seven Eleven (Roger Hewitt) and Twilight Eruption (Omar Walker) chasing.

Coming into the lane Okahumpka stepped wide but Nelson was able to push his mount to the winning post in front. Okahumpka won by a neck from Twilight Eruption and Seven Eleven.

Three horses claimed

Three horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the 11th and final event, Wayne DaCosta claimed Royal Girl from Paul Smith for owner Jeffery Mordecai for $180,000; Collin Ferguson claimed Awesome Cat from Edward Stanberry for owner Baldwin Williams for $165,000 and Welsh Soutar claimed winner Sir Frederick from Anthony Nunes for himself for $180,000.