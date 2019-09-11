Racing news for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 (part 1)

Steven Todd's superb form continues

The superb conditioning form of trainer Steven Todd continued as he notched another double after his Lion of Judah and Polly Flyer came home in their respective races.

Lion of Judah (Shanghai Pass - Sea Traveller), under apprentice Kiaman McGregor, came with a strong run in deep stretch on the inside of horses to win by three-parts-of-a-length in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two going over 5 furlongs on the round course.

Lion of Judah was unable to go with the early leaders — Emperor's Treasure (Anthony Thomas) and Rohan's Cattleya (Christopher Mamdeen) —choosing instead to settle in mid-pack for most of the way.

Turning for home with several horses spread across the track, Classy Vishala (Roger Hewitt) surged to the front and looked the likely winner at the furlong (200m) pole but McGregor produced his mount and Lion of Judah came storming through for an emphatic win. Classy Vishala finished second and Son of Spartacus (Linton Steadman) third. The final time was 1:04.0.

With refreshed Jemar Jackson in the saddle, Polly Flyer (Dayton Flyer - Miss Polly) got the better of Kingswood (Kiaman McGregor) in a driving finish to win a Restricted Allowance event going 5 furlongs straight. Polly Flyer won by a short head with Mother Nature (Omar Simpson) finishing third. The final time was 1:00.1

Trainer Patrick Lynch, groom Delroy Blake combine for three-timer

The combination of trainer Patrick Lynch and groom Delroy Blake had a splendid day at the races as the duo teamed up to win with Talented Tony K, Money Marshall and She's Irie.

The former 2000 Guineas and Governor's Cup winner Talented Tony K (Traditional - Ocean Liner), with apprentice Daniel Satchell in the saddle was a comfortable 4 length winner in an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) event down the 5-furlong (1,000m) straight course.

Talented Tony K, stepping down two classes, made light work of rivals, winning in a time of 59.2. Nuclear Thunder (Omar Walker) was second and Alexandra third.

Money Marshall (War Marshall - Money Maker) came with a strong run in deep stretch to beat rivals by a short head in Division 2 of a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds who have not earned $250,000 since May 11, 2019.

Ridden by Delroy Beharie, Money Marshall held off Prince Dominick (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) for the victory with Nez Perce (Christopher Mamdeen) third. The final time was 1:16.2.

She's Irie, a United States bred filly by Boys At Tosconova - JBS Golden Regrets), rallied from off the pace to beat rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds non-winners of two that also included imported three-year-olds and upwards maidens.

She's Irie won by 4 lengths ahead of Latapy (Linton Steadman) and Yetagain (Shane Ellis) going over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m). The final time clocked was 1:34.0

Riot Worthley releases maiden tag

Riot Worthley, owned and trained by Borris McIntosh, produced an eye-catching performance to win Division 1 of a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds who have not earned $250,000 since May 11, 2019.

Riot Worthley (Traditional - Santa Baby), ridden by Bebeto Harvey, was slowly into stride but recovered well to go down into third place at the half-mile (800m) behind Awesome Glitter (Javaniel Patterson) and Bad Boy Theodore (Mathew Bennett).

Riot Worthley then found top stride and went by the leader to win by 3 3/4 lengths ahead of Awesome Glitter and Cry Cry Baby (Conrod Ellis).

Riot Worthley clocked 1:16.0 for 6 furlongs.

Thirteen horses claimed

The claiming box got some attention as 13 horses were claimed on the 11-race programme.

In the third race, Albert Chong claimed Papa Albert for owner Raymond Tong from Junior Small for $450,000; Johnny Wilmot claimed Sweet Destiny for owner Carlton Watson from Alford Brown for $400,000; Tyrone Prince claimed Talented Tony K for owner Unruly Connection from Patrick Lynch for $450,000 and Anthony Nunes claimed Smokey Topaz for owner Barsher from Carlos Leung for $450,000.

Royal Vibes, the lone claim in the eighth race, was taken from Tyrone Prince by Wayne DaCosta for owner Carlton Watson for $1 million.

In the ninth race, Cue Three was claimed from Junior Panton by Stedman Curtis for owner Yehert Miller; Clearly Ours was claimed from Michael Marlowe by Henry Harrison Jr for owner Lenford Eddie and Eddie's Princess was claimed from Lawrence Freemantle by Paul Smith for owner Master Gate Connection. All horses were claimed for $250,000.

In the 10th event, Lawrence Freemantle claimed Hologram Shadow for owner Debbie Boxx from Wilfred Chin; Welsh Soutar claimed Sly Stalloon for owner Delroy Wellington from Steven Todd; Ryan Darby claimed Formal Justice for owner Kevin Whitter from Donovan Russell; Anthony Nunes claimed Reassurance for owner David Miller et al from Ryan Darby and Oneil Markland claimed Necromancer for himself from Michael Francis. All these claims were made at $350,000.