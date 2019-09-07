Racing news for Saturday, September 7, 2019

CAPTUREMYSHIP ON THE WINNING WAVE

After three runs in Overnight Allowance company which ended in close finishes, Capturemyship took a drop to an Optional Claiming $550,000-$500,000 event for three-year-olds and upwards and easily brushed aside rivals for his first win of the season.

Under guidance from jockey Shane Ellis, Capturemyship came from behind to beat Just Trick Me (Samantha Fletcher) by 1 ½ lengths going 4 furlongs (800m) straight.

In the quick dash, the fleet-footed Just Trick Me went to the lead and held it comfortably ahead of the chasing pack. Coming across the dummy rails, Just Trick Me continued to show speed as Capturemyship started to gain.

Ellis got Capturemyship rolling inside the final furlong (200m) for an emphatic win, with Just Trick Me who was brave in defeat finishing second. Storm Born (Jemar Jackson), who was prominent throughout racing under the stands side came home in third place. The final time recorded was 46.3.

Capturemyship is a five-year-old bay horse by Adore The Gold - Mayken, owned by Ven Deezle and trained by Ralph Porter.

Carl Anderson on the double

Breeder, owner, and trainer Carl Anderson had a successful day at the races when he saddled two winners on Saturday. Anderson won with Rundazzle and Stallwalkin'girl in the second and third races, respectively.

Ridden by Kerry-Gayl Robinson, Rundazzle ( Dodgem – Crucial Cat) won the Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards — non-winners of three over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:23.1.

Disturbin di Peace (Bebeto Harvey) was the first to show, but Beltane (Daniel Thompson) took over ahead of Rundazzle who was a length away in second. The order remained the same until turning for home when Rundazzle surged to the lead and held it to the wire, winning at odds of 23-1. Beltane finished second with Disturbin di Peace third.

Stallwalkin'girl ( Bridled Quest – Burning Clearance), with apprentice jockey Kiaman McGregor in the saddle was an easy 6 ½ lengths winner in a Restricted Allowance event run over one mile (1,600m). Stallwalkin'girl jumped to the lead ahead of Trickster (Anthony Thomas) and April Spirit (Romario Spencer).

Trickster stuck her head in front at the 5-furlong (1,000m) marker, but Stallwalkin'girl regained the lead at the half-mile (800m) and never looked back, winning on a common canter. Trickster was second and Break of Dawn (Jemar Jackson) third. The final time was 1:43.2.

Five horses claimed

Five horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

Trainer Steven Todd claimed Cartel for owner Andre Smith for $550,000 from Paul Charlton from the first race.

In the fourth race, Eye Candy was claimed from Dennis Lee by Fitzgerald Richards for owner Vincent Maine for $650,000 and Madam Secretary was claimed from Wayne DaCosta by Ian Roberts for owner Raphael Gordon, also for $650,000.

Marlon Anderson lost Concur for $250,000 to Wilfred Chin for owner The Hustler, while the Ian Parsard-trained Paintthistownred was taken for $250,000 by Ryan Darby for owner Kevin Whitter from the sixth race.

Paintthistownred holds on

Five-year-old grey gelding Paintthistownred ( He'stherealthing – Witch Craft) obliged as the 2-1 favourite in an Optional claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event down the 5 straight (1,000m) course. However, the Ian Parsard trainee had to fight every inch of the way, eventually winning by a length.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Paintthistownred showed speed at the off, but had to take a back seat as Parajet (Christopher Mamdeen) took over.

Coming across the dummy rails, Paintthistownred came forward and challenged Parajet for the lead. After getting rid of Parajet with a furlong (200m) to go, Paintthistownred then had to out battle Princess Statistic (Aaron Chatrie) for the win. It was Paintthistownred's second win for the season from seven starts with his other win coming on April 20 over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Indy Arazi (Linton Steadman) came off the pace to get third place ahead of Jon Marshall (Kiaman McGregor). The final time was 1:00.4.

Trainer Michael Marlowe makes it number seven

Trainer Michael Marlowe with his small string of horses saddled his seventh winner of the year when his charge Leekout won an Optional Claiming ($600,000-$550,000) event over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Leekout ( Seeking The Glory – Pleasant Company) ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, came from behind to win by 3 ¼ lengths ahead of Meet Justin (Oneil Mullings) in a time of 1:28.3. Isotope (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) was third and Flowers Thirty (Daniel Satchell) fourth.

Elal (Shane Ellis) and Meet Justin battled each other from the starter let them go and although Friendly Neighbour (Romario Spencer) got into contention at the 5-furlong (1000m) point Elal and Meet Justin were able to bring the field in the lane for the stretch drive.

Meet Justin took control at the furlong-and-a-half (300m) pole and looked all over the winner, but Leekout came from the clouds and scooted past rivals to win going away.

Note: After getting his training licence just over three years ago, Leekout was Marlowe's first starter in May of 2016.