Racing news for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Dada's Nala comfortable in victory

After finishing ninth by 11 lengths in an Overnight Allowance event on November 23 over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), five-year-old bay mare Dada's Nala stepped down to contest a claiming ($650,000-$600,000) and made light work of rivals at the same distance. Dada's Nala ( Distorted – My Girl Nala) was unable to go with the early pace as newly licensed apprentice Ramon Nepare held the Michael Marlowe trainee among the backmarkers. Talented Tony K (Kiaman McGregor), as expected, led the field for most of the way as Dangote (Daniel Thompson) and Meet Justin (Oneil Mullings) tried to chase.

Talented Tony K opened up some 10 lengths on the field approaching the half mile (800m) marker with Dada's Nala getting closer in third place on the heels of Meet Justin, who slipped down into second place.

Young Nepare then saved ground by taking the inside rails, and it was then that Dada's Nala found his best stride and blew past Talented Tony K at the furlong (200m) pole, winning by 5 ½ lengths in a time of 1:33.4. Talented Tony K held for second place with Meet Justin third.

Equipment, jockey changes earns

Just Trick Me, a three-year-old bay gelding, has been shortening in his races, but a change in racing equipment seems to have done the job for the Casual Trick – Just Whisper offspring.

Going four furlongs (800m) on last, Just Trick Me led for three furlongs (600m) before giving way to finish in fourth spot wearing blinkers, figure eight and being administered with Lasix. On Saturday, trainer Dennis Lee decided to take the figure eight off, racing Just Trick Me in the blinkers and with Lasix and in addition, he replaced Samantha Fletcher with the prolific Dane Nelson in the saddle.

Now going over the same distance of four furlongs, Just Trick Me made one move to win by a length and quarter in a time of 47.0. Seven Eleven (Roger Hewitt) chased home the winner, with Storm Born (Jemar Jackson) getting third place in the claiming ($350,000-$300,000) event.

Rohan's Choice takes Jamaica Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy

Owned by Houston Stables, trained by Patrick Lynch, and ridden by Kiaman McGregor, Rohan's Choice ( Traditional – Princess Beauty) came with a late run in deep stretch to beat rivals by a long neck. Rohan's Choice's winning run came in the $900,000 Jamaica Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy, which was a Restricted Allowance run over six furlongs (1,200m).

Heiroffire (Roger Hewitt) was the first to show on the lead ahead of Milkman (Robert Halledeen), but as the runners started to sort out themselves Milkman backed out of the hot pace as Hecandance (Trevor Simpson), Lalala Bamba (Aaron Chatrie) and Raw Liquid (Anthony Thomas) went in chase.

At the half mile (800m), Rohan's Choice was among the backmarkers. However, inside the final furlong (200m) Rohan's Choice started to flow and got up in time to win by a neck over Milkman and Livi's Outrageous (Javaniel Patterson).

The final time for the event was 1:13.2.

Two in a row for Cruise Lava Cruise

Cruise Lava Cruise returned to the winners' enclosure for the first time in a while on November 27 in a six-and-a-furlong (1,300m) event. The five-year-old chestnut gelding then made it win number two on the trot, this time in a Restricted Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden again by jockey Paul Francis for trainer Joseph Thomas, Cruise Lava Cruise ( Weekend Cruise – Molten Lava) won by a long neck over Hail Mary (Kiaman McGregor) in a time of 1:15.4.

Both Cruise Lava Cruise and Hail Mary were locked in battle navigating the half mile turn and also in the stretch drive, but Francis was able to keep his mount on the outside and Cruise Lava Cruise finished the better of the two to earn the win. Senor Kwanzi (Christopher Mamdeen) finished in third place.

Seven horses claimed

Seven horses were claimed on the 10-race programme.

God of Love was claimed from Anthony Nunes for $1 million by Fitzgerald Richards for owner Vincent Maine, from the first race.

In the eighth race, Donovan Russell claimed Storm Born for owner Barrington Bernard from Steven Todd; Paul Smith claimed Just Trick Me for owner Henry Mittoo from Dennis Lee; Alford Brown claimed She's A Banker for owner Barsher from Steven Todd; Welsh Soutar claimed Sure Cote for owner Rampage from Wayne DaCosta; Michael Thomas claimed Papa Albert for owner David Forbes from Albert Chong; and Joseph Thomas claimed Sharp Skirt for owner Clive McLean from Henry Harrsion Jr. All claims were made at $350,000.