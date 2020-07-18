Racing photos for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Horses leaving the gates at the push of the starter's button for a nine furlongs and 25 yards call.

Trainer Gary Griffiths (left) shares the winning moment with his charge Flying Bullet. Apprentice

Matthew Bennett is in the saddle, while holding the reins is groom Robert Lee.

The winning combination of trainer David Lee Sin (right) and jockey Youville Pinnock; the two combined to win the eigth race with Freight Train.

Apprentice Abigail Able (right) having a last word with trainer Peter McMaster before riding Princess Emanuelle for the conditioner.