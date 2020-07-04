Racing pictorial fo Saturday, July 4, 2020

Formal Fashion on his way home after being declared a late nonstarter. (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Duke being saddled by trainer Gary Subratie (stooping). Apprentice Ramon Nepare (left) holding court with veterinarian Dr Sophia Ramlal. Jockey Javaniel Patterson throws his whip to his agent after winning on Sensational Satin. An attendant at Caymanas Park sanitising the rails in the Club Stand. Trainer Spencer Chung (left) walks and talks with jockey Oneil Mullings before the start of a race.

