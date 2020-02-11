Horse racing returns to the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club on Sunday, February 16 launching a week of Independence Day celebrations for St Lucia.

“We were honoured and delighted by the positive response of Saint Lucians to our inaugural race day last December and our team has been working feverishly to ensure we provide wonderful experiences again for people of all ages,” revealed Eden Harrington, executive director of the Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club.

Harrington further added: “In December we sold out all of our VIP areas and had a wonderful response to our general admission. If people are interested in securing a ticket to the VIP marquee (Apron Green) this race

day, I certainly encourage them to not miss out this time and purchase in advance. In addition to some exhilarating racing action, guests will enjoy some engaging entertainment and we will have facilities in place for children as well. It will be a great day out for people of all ages.”