Racing returns without Classic preps, Governor's Cup on the cards …

Trainer Wayne DaCosta says while he welcomes the return of racing at Caymanas Park, the absence of the major preparation races leading up to the delayed 2020 Classic series of races could be a massive factor in the readiness of his horses for competition.

On March 21, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the promoter of horse racing in Jamaica, halted racing operations due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, with the Government giving the go-ahead, racing is scheduled to begin on June 20 with an eight-race programme planned.

“With three months without racing, some horses will have it hard to adjust to no racing, and some horses will find it more manageable.

“The lame horses will get a break to get fit again, so we are just hoping for the best and that the horses will improve.

“Not quite sure if they will be ready because three months of no racing and the latest that we hear now is that the promoter has cut out the Classic prep races, which are the Thornbird and Prince Consort Stakes, for what reason I don't know. They haven't told us,” DaCosta said.

DaCosta added: “The Governor's Cup also has been taken off the 10-race day projection and the Diamond Mile has been abandoned, so yes we have a return to racing but what type of racing do we have? I mean, we are also getting a cut in the purse. Everything is negative, but we are getting a return to races, and so let's see how it goes.”

As to his Classic bound filly England's Rose's preparations for the season's first Classic race, the 1000 Guineas, DaCosta said: “She has been working okay, nothing smashing but she has been working okay, and so we will see. There is a 5½ furlong event coming up the second day of racing, and so more than likely, we are pointing her there. We will see how it goes.”