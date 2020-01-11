Racing Snaps 1 for Saturday, January 11, 2020

Money Call (Anthony Thomas) defeating Justsaytheword (Ruja Lahoe) in the day's 10th race.

A punter giving concentrated and strong support to his betting choice.

Dr St Aubyn Bartlett (left) having a chat with trainer Margaret Parchment. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Trainer Michael Francis getting his point across after the victory by his charge Money Call.

Jockey Shane Ellis was able to smile after falling from his mount in the eighth race, Five Star. Luckily, Ellis was not hurt and was able to ride for the rest of the day.