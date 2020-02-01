Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, February 1, 2020

Trainer Phillip Lee saddling his charge Jon Marshall. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

Horses and personnel return to their stables after the completion of a race and the weigh-in process.

Trainer Michael Beecham (left) heads to the Parade Ring with jockey Ruja Lahoe.

Trainer Richard Azan (left) makes sure his instructions get across to jockey Christopher Mamdeen.

Trainers Robert Pearson (left) and Alford Brown exchanging thoughts in-between races.

Apprentice Kiaman McGregor, after his win on Rack Away walks to the weigh-in area.