RACING SNAPS 2 FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020

Kay Boy (Orlando Foster) makes his way on the track to race for the first time. Sent off at odds of 91-1 Kay Boy made a promising start to his racing career finishing second behind Dorthebutcher.

El Cliente (Marshall Porter) makes another entry into the winners' circle.

A member of the starting gate crew making sure the numbers atop the starting stall are in the correct order

Trainer Gary Subratie (foreground) assists jockey Paul Francis to mount up on Heavenly Glitter

Jockeys Paul Francis (left) and champion Christopher Mamdeen hold court in the Parade Ring before the start of a race.

(Photos: Garfield Robinson)