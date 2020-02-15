Racing snaps 2 for Saturday, February 15, 2020

These patrons at the Park get into the Chuck Fenda groove.

Trainer Gresford Smith (left) reasoning with jockey Dane Dawkins before the start of a race.

Dr Sophia Ramlal (centre) holds court with colleague veterinarian Dr Andrew Garvey (left) and trainer Wayne DaCosta.

Powerman is here being saddled by his trainer Lorenzo Robinson.

posse of trainers, jockeys and grooms head for the Parade Ring.

Popular deejay Chuck Fenda gets into his work as the featured artiste at the Park. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)