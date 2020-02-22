Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Horses and jockeys get on their way soon after the starting gates were open for the start of a nine furlongs, and 25-yard contest. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Jockeys Oneil Mullings (left) and Linton Steadman make their way to the unsaddling area after both of their rides were declared late non-starters.
Sebastian (Youville Pinnock - #3) and Tricky One (Reyan Lewis) walk around in the winners' enclosure as they await the decision of the judges.
Owner Garth Samuels (left) and conditioner Steven Todd celebrate another winner.
Apprentice Youville Pinnock in the process of unsaddling his winning mount Sebastian.
Jockey Javaniel Patterson gets off his winning mount Sweet Destiny.
