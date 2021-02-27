Racing snaps 2 for Saturday, February 27, 2021
Horses with their heads outside the starting gates, just before the starter presses the 'go' button in a nine furlongs and 25 yards contest.
Assistant trainer Linval McFarlane (left) chatting with many-time champion jockey Omar Walker.
Members of the starting crew on their way to the starting gates.
Jockeys wait in the starting gates along with starting gate attendants as they get
ready for the start of a race.
Former champion jockey Trevor Simpson (left) and trainer Louis Richards exchange thoughts before the start of a race.
A member of the promoting company's maintenance crew making sure the saddling
barn area is kept clean. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
