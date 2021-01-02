Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 2, 2021

Trainer Richard Azan supervising the saddling of Hilly's Vision. (Photos: Garfield Robinson) Apprentice Oshane Nugent heads to the winners' enclosure with Cup A Tea. Purple Wayne and jockey Anthony Thomas en route to victory. Jockey Natalie Berger waiting calmly for her mount Lambana to be saddled. Conditioner Gary Subratie reliving days when he was a jockey.

