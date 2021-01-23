Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 23, 2021

Trainer Robert Pearson (left) and jockey Chris Mamdeen putting their strategy together in the Parade Ring.

After a well-executed ride, jockey Dane Dawkins dismounts from Double Crown in the winners' enclosure.

Apprentice Tevin Foster after a long break due to an injury made his return to the saddle.

Rockdale after a hard effort, being escorted to his stables.

Oldster Royal Vibes after yet another victory skops to the winners' circle with Dane Nelson in the saddle.

Princess Lauren being led back home after a convincing victory.

(Photos: Naphtali Junior)