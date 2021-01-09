Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Apprentice Abigail Able getting her equipment together after winning on Top Eagle. At left is the trainer of Top Eagle, Welsh Soutar.

Jockey Robert Halledeen has his hands full with the roguish SheBoom.

Three-year-old colt JJ Warrior (Oshane Nugent) makes his appearance on the racetrack.

Richard Phillipps (centre) presents the Howard Phillipps Memorial Trophy to owner of winner Cold Pursuit, Marlon Biggs. At left is Donovan Phillipps.

Trainer Gregory Forsyth (left) with his winning charge Diosa De Ora (Anthony Thomas) (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

This punter, with the obligatory mask on, zooms in on a race with his binoculars.