Racing snaps 2 for Saturday, March 7, 2020
After riding one of his rare winners, jockey Osive Donegal unsaddles his winning mount, Danceallnight. (Photos: Jospeh Wellington)
Jockey Paul Francis made good use of his chance ride on Splendid Vision by piloting the grey filly to victory in the sixth race of the day.
Trainer Peter McMaster (right) and jockey Shamaree Muir confer before the running of the night. Muir rode the McMaster-trained Ras Emanuel.
TRAINER BROTHERS IN ARMS! The Pearson brothers, Christopher (left) and Robert, in the winners' enclosure after the first-time victory by Alexa's Lodge. Alexa's Lodge is trained by Robert.
Jockey Shane Ellis in expressive mode after winning aboard first-time runner Alexa's Lodge.
Horses come down the chute at Caymanas Park before making their entrance on the race track proper.
