Racing Snaps 2 for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A large posse was on hand to greet Rojorn di Pilot and jockey Omar after their victory in the first race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Owner Robert Thomas (right) strikes a pose with his winning horse Fake News with Phillip Parchment aboard. At left is assistant trainer Linval McFarlane.
Owner of Another Bullet, Tainya Kerr (right), receives the trophy after her horse was voted as the champion male horse four-yearold and upwards in 2019. Another Bullet also won the awards for the champion male sprinter (four-year-olds and upwards) and the champion male middle-distance performer. Making the presentation is Aldien Anderson, general manager, racetrack operations at Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.
