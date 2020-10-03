Racing snaps 2 – Saturday, October 3, 2020

Jockey Larris Allen (left) with trainer Richard Azan.

Apprentice Reyan Lewis celebrates after piloting Seven Eleven to victory.

Groom Lewisito DaCosta does the rounds in the Parade Ring with Rough Love.

Roger Hewitt jumps aboard XY Soul before the start of the third race. XY Soul went on to win at odds of 18-1.

Young apprentices Youville Pinnock (left) and Richard Henry wait to get atop their mounts.

Jockey Paul Francis cools out before another of his riding engagements. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)