Racing Snaps 3 for Saturday, February 22, 2020

Mirabilis (#1 - Reyan Lewis) on their way to an emphatic win in the eighth race. Flowers Thirty (#8) finishes in second place.

Trainer Richard Azan (right) gives riding instructions to jockey Anthony Thomas before the start of the 26th running of the Sir Howard Stakes. Thomas rides Nipster for Azan.

Trainer Gary Subratie (right) and his assistant Willard Bailey.

Cash Is King (Dane Nelson) is being led on to the track to compete in the 26th running of the Sir Howard Stakes.

This gentleman is making sure he picks the winning horse.

RED HOT! This lady is burning up the Parade Ring. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)