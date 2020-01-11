Racing Snaps 3 for Saturday, January 11, 2020

Jensuneera Steel with the Figure 8 on releases the maiden tag with apprentice Raddesh Roman in the saddle. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

This regular racing fan as usual is early for the races.

Trainer David Powell (left) finding out from apprentice Reyan Lewis about his winning ride on Sure Step.

This bundle of joy was the centre of attraction at the Park.

Trainer Winston Morris (left) having a conversation with jockey Conrod Ellis.

The Wayne Parchment-trained Qurandeo (Calvin Bailey) makes his first entry on the race track.