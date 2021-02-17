Racing snaps for Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Members of the Hinds family pose for selfies following the win by Regnant.
(Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Jockey Devon A Thomas washes up after brigning home Chrisanli.
Howard Hamilton representing Ham Stables Ltd is presented with the champion breeders' award 2020 by Lorna Gooden, general manager at the promoting company, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited.
This punter is making sure her bets are correct.
Co-champion jockeys 2020 Dane Nelson (left) and Anthony Thomas after they were presented with their awards.
Champion trainer Anthony Nunes (right) and champion owner, who is the owner/breeder of the Horse of the Year Nipster, Michael Bernard display their championship awards.
