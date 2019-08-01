Racing snaps for Emancipation Day (August 1, 2019)

Apprentice Reyan Lewis is in the process of unsaddling Zephyr, winner of the 2019 Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Members of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission’s team were out to give support to the Emancipation Day race programme.

A family spends time together at the races on Emancipation Day 2019.

This lady was out in her bandana.

Chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission, Clovis Metcalfe (left) presents the Commissioner’s Cup to Carlton Watson, owner of the winning horse, Summer Sun. Looking on is Hugal Douglas.

Jockey Oneil Mullings helps his mount Selected to get back to the unsaddling area.