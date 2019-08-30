Racing Snaps for Friday, August 30, 2019 (part 1)

Jockey Delroy Beharie on his third winner this season Adwa, trained by Patrick Lynch. (Photos: Naphtali Junior) Apprentice Samantha Fletcher (left) walks with trainer Lance Richards as they head to the Parade Ring. The learning curve should be short with dad's help. Yvonne Mattis sharing with trainer Anthony Nunes after the running of the Royal Dad Trophy. Royal Dad was trained by Yvonne's husband, Kenneth. Super Glitterman (Anthony Thomas)

