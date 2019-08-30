Racing Snaps for Friday, August 30, 2019 (part 2)

This shot by staff photographer Naphtali Junior shows the vibrant start of a 9-furlong and 25-yard (1820 metres) event.

Bala Gris with apprentice Daniel Satchell in the saddle releases the maiden tag the second time of asking.

Nyoka Classic (Christopher Mamdeen) wins with a change of equipment.

Jockeys Phillip Parchment (right) and Abigail Able have a chat before the start of a race.

Sentient being saddled by trainer Gary Subratie (right).

Hands in the air in celebration of a winner. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)