Racing Snaps for Friday, January 1, 2021
President of the Grooms' Association of Jamaica Fabian White (left) presents the McKay Security Limited Trophy to the trainer of the winning horse, Dr Banner, Michael Beecham.
Dr Paul Wright (left) and trainer Philip Feanny trying to sort out a 'Messi' situation.
Jockey Paul Francis (left) and trainer Michael Beecham in the winners' enclosure after the win by Dr Banner.
Trainer Gary Griffiths checks out his horse Colorado Ranger in the saddling barn area.
Apprentice Oshane Nugent taking a quiet break in-between races.
Trainer Gresford Smith having a tactical chat with apprentice Natalie Berger.
(Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy