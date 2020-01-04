Racing snaps for January 4, 2020

Trainer, owner and breeder of Dynamax Cat, Carl Anderson (left) along with other connections including apprentice Anthony Allen with their winning charge.

Bloodsweatandtears being guided into the winners' enclosure by winning rider Kiaman McGregor.

Trainer Gordon Lewis (centre) watching the races from the Club Stand while having a chat with jockey Chalrick Budhai (right).

Trainer Donovan Plummer (left) exchanging thoughts with veteran jockey Curtis Richards.

Jockey Phillip Parchment all covered up as he heads to scales after winning on Cruising Motion.

Red-hot jockey Dane Nelson takes a break in between races. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)