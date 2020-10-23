Racing snaps for race day Friday, October 23, 2020
Jockey Dane Nelson (right) listens keenly as trainer Anthony Nunes lays out riding instructions. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)
Powerful Red (right - Raddesh Roman) leads home Big Black Nation (centre - Anthony Thomas) and Papa Albert (Roger Hewitt) in the second race.
Trainer Gary Subratie (left) and jockey Robert Halledeen, in the Parade Ring before the start of the sixth race. Halleden rides Crimson for Subratie.
Groom Shaquille Skeen (right) holds Elitis as apprentice Abigail Able mounts up.
Trainer Gary Subratie saddles his charge Basilicus for competition.
Trainer Wayne DaCosta (centre), in deep discussion with apprentices Carlos Blake (left) and Abigail Able before the start of the third race.
Synchronize (Romario Spencer) heads back to the tunnel after competing in the second race.
Trainer Ian Parsard (left) and jockey Omar Walker discuss race strategies.
State of Emergency (#4- Roger Hewiit) gets up in the nick of time to beat Toughness (#6 - Anthony Thomas) and Smoke Haze (Dennis Brown) by a head going six furlongs (1,200m).
Jamai Raja (Oshane Nugent) enters the racetrack for competition.
Uncle Frank (Phillip Parchment) make his way to the starting gates.
Jockey Paul Francis picks his way through the mud in the Parade Ring.
