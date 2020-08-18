RACING SNAPS FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, 2020

Sparkle Diamond (Shane Ellis) enters the racetrack to compete for the first time in nearly six months.

Markofaprince (Oshane Nugent) wins the fifth race in rainy condition.

Apprentice Raddesh Roman guides Superbolt back to the winners' enclosure after victory in the second race.

From left: trainer Ryan Darby; apprentice Oshane Nugnet and television personality and racehorse owner Rohan Daley after the win by El Cliente in the day's first race.

Apprentice Anthony Allen leads back Dracarys after competing in the fourth race.

These two gentlemen check to see if they have the winning combination. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

This man makes sure he protects his sound system from getting wet. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

These two elderly men make sure they practise social distancing at the races.

SVREL chairman and owner Solomon Sharpe entertains jockey Aaron Chatrie.

Apprentice Marshall Porter masks up for competition.

Apprentice Reyen Lewis takes a break during the races.